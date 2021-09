Canadian voters concerned about the environment and climate change find themselves presented with a series of dilemmas with the Sept. 20 election almost upon us. The environment is often a forgotten issue once politicians are on the campaign trail. But this time, propelled by the catastrophic wildfires in British Columbia this summer and the dire conclusions in the recently released sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, climate change sits at or near the top of the list of issues most important to voters. Yet Justin Trudeau's early election call may have set the stage for a major setback on climate action.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO