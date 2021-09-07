CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Ramsey: Texas, Supreme Court open Pandora's box

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Texas has figured out, at least for now, how to do unconstitutional things in a way that doesn’t raise a majority of the eyebrows in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court turned back a legal effort by abortion providers to stop the state’s new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while that new law is being litigated. It means most abortions are illegal in Texas and will remain so unless the courts eventually find the new law unconstitutional. Some justices already have said as much.

www.lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Ramsey: Texas and the US: Lawyered up and ready to go to court

Merrick Garland has an interesting job. He gets up, goes to the office, sues the state of Texas and then goes home. If that description of the U.S. attorney general’s job sounds familiar, it’s because it’s lifted from the campaign stump speeches of former Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, who’s now the governor. “I go into the office, I sue the federal government and I go home.”
TEXAS STATE
kisswtlz.com

Supreme Court's abortion decision shines light on “shadow docket”

Washington — Immigration, COVID-19 restrictions, voting rules and abortion are just some of the hot-button issues that have garnered the Supreme Court’s attention over the last few months, but not through its regular process of exhaustive written briefs, oral arguments and, finally, a signed opinion of the court. Instead, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pandora, TX
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

'Clearly unconstitutional': Justice Department sues Texas to block abortion law

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is suing the state of Texas in an attempt to block the enforcement of a strict abortion law decried by the Biden administration as an untenable denial of reproductive health care for women. “The (Texas) act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent," Attorney...
TEXAS STATE
Huntsville Item

Texas execution blocked by Supreme Court over pastor’s touch

HUNTSVILLE — A Texas death row inmate received a reprieve from the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday evening, nearly three hours after his scheduled execution at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit. John Henry Ramirez, 37, was condemned for killing a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk during a 2004 robbery that garnered $1.25....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Elena Kagan
MSNBC

Texas' abortion law is the start of the Republican endgame

Last week the Supreme Court did something courts don’t usually do: It gutted Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal precedent that stood for almost 50 years. Since 1973, Roe has guaranteed the legal right to an abortion. It has been so impactful that most Americans know the case by name. Now, the Supreme Court has cast that right into doubt.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court vote on Texas abortion law allows a ban without mentioning Roe v. Wade

Just before midnight Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court made official its decision not to block a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state. The court’s brief order ushers in a new era in the war on abortions rights by approving a novel legal tactic that undermines women’s ability to secure their constitutional right to end a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Texas Legislature#Texans#Republican#Democrats
Vox

An alarming new Supreme Court case could unravel Roe v. Wade as soon as Tuesday night

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — sooner than many people learn they are pregnant. This law violates the ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.” But it will nonetheless take effect on Wednesday unless a court blocks it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vox

The staggering implications of the Supreme Court’s Texas anti-abortion ruling

At midnight on Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed a Texas law that effectively bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect. Twenty-four hours later, the Court released a brief, one-paragraph order explaining why it did so — though it is a stretch to describe the Court’s short and thinly reasoned order as an “explanation”. The vote in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson was 5-4, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts crossing over to vote with the three liberal justices.
TEXAS STATE
Essence

Supreme Court Permits Ban on Majority of Abortions in Texas

Texas' Senate Bill 8 (SB8) is one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The Supreme Court just allowed it to stay in effect, flying in the face of Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court failed to take action as a Texas law went into effect at midnight Wednesday that bans the majority of abortions in the state.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Has Just Two Days to Decide the Fate of Roe v. Wade

In a few months, the Supreme Court will hear a case that gives the conservative justices an opportunity to overrule Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion at early stages of pregnancy. But Texas can’t wait that long. In May, the state’s Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion after six weeks. But SB 8 is unique: It empowers private citizens, not government officials, to enforce it. The measure allows any random stranger to bring a lawsuit in state court against any individual who “aids or abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks. Anyone in the country may file such a suit against abortion “abettors” in any state court within Texas. If the plaintiff wins, they collect a minimum of $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees. And if they win a case against an abortion provider, the court must shut down that clinic. If the provider somehow prevails, they collect nothing, not even attorneys’ fees.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy