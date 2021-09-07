Crowe Welcomes Upaya Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP has signed an agreement to welcome personnel from Upaya - The Solution Inc., a firm with expertise in cloud consulting. The transaction has an expected completion date of Oct. 1, 2021. Crowe is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Upaya delivers cloud-based solutions supporting business transformation. Upaya is a 5-Star Award NetSuite solution provider and Workday Adaptive Planning partner. The firm serves clients across numerous industries, including software, financial services, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, education, nonprofit, retail, sports and healthcare.

Upaya was founded in 2006 by Bhavna and Kapil Agarwal and supports global delivery with locations in Manila, Philippines, and Delhi, India. As part of the transaction, Bhavna Agarwal will join Crowe as a principal and Kapil Agarwal will join as a managing director. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome the Upaya team to Crowe," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "Upaya deepens our expertise in Oracle ® NetSuite solutions and has a strong foothold in Silicon Valley and strategic international markets. This type of purposeful growth creates new opportunities for our people, clients and expanded communities."

"The synergies created by the Upaya team joining the Crowe team will bring exciting and engaging opportunities to both our people and our clients," said Bhavna Agarwal. "With its significant background in technology, Crowe has an established record of creating innovative intellectual property solutions and bringing them to market."

"By joining Crowe, we'll be able to build on Upaya's 15-year legacy and accelerate our mission to empower companies for success," added Kapil Agarwal.

As part of this transaction, the firm has established a subsidiary based in Manila, Philippines. "In addition to helping us better serve our clients whenever they may need support, our new Manila office offers an exciting chance for Crowe to expand our talent in the Philippines," said Baer.

About Crowe Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About Upaya - The Solution Inc.Founded in 2006, Upaya - The Solution Inc. has expertise in cloud consulting, with focus to empower companies for success by delivering business solutions through best in class people, processes and technology. Upaya is a 5 - Star award winner NetSuite Solution Provider, Salesforce Partner and Workday Adaptive Planning Services Partner. With over 200 years of combined experience, we offer honest software sales advice, resell software licenses, provide training, support, NetSuite ERP implementation services, customization, integrations, financial planning, managed services and more.

