Pearson Acquires Leading AI Analytics Company Faethm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today announced that it has acquired the groundbreaking workforce AI and predictive analytics company, Faethm.

Faethm is one of Australia's highest profile tech companies and it will sit at the heart of Pearson's new Workforce Skills division. Its market-leading data, insights and AI capabilities will power the next generation of Pearson's lifelong learning products, which are focused on meeting the rapidly changing needs of today's workforce and bridging the global skills gap.

"Pearson and Faethm believe that people are a company's greatest asset, and we want to ensure everyone is prepared for the future of work," said Michael Howells, President, Workforce Skills. "Together, Faethm's analytics capabilities and Pearson's learning products will help companies of all sizes understand what skills they need and how to develop them. In this digital age, we want to help the world's workforce unlock its potential and ensure that companies have highly skilled employees who can work alongside new technology. This is another key building block in Pearson's strategy to help learners develop their talent and skills at every life stage, from school through to work."

Faethm's sophisticated AI and analytics services help governments, companies and workers understand the dynamic forces shaping the labor market-from technological disruption to economic shocks such as COVID and climate change. Armed with these insights, customers can make data driven decisions to navigate those changes and upskill or reskill their workforce.

Faethm founders, Michael Priddis and Greg Miller, will join the leadership team of Pearson's new Workforce Skills division and play a key role in its growth and mission. Priddis is a former Partner at BCG and Asia Managing Director BCG Digital Ventures and Miller has held Asia-Pacific executive leadership roles at SAP, PeopleSoft and Unisys.

"We are delighted to be accelerating our mission and impact with Pearson," said Michael Priddis, Faethm Chief Executive Officer. "Integrating AI-driven insights from the world's most sophisticated future of work platform with the world's learning company will propel the pace of upskilling and reskilling for any organization, enabling their employees to benefit from the opportunities that tomorrow brings."

"Faethm has helped many organizations understand what the future of work looks like," added Greg Miller, Faethm Executive Director. "The next question we're often asked is: now that we know our workforce needs, how do we help our people upskill and adapt to the changing world? With Pearson, we can identify where the world's future workforce needs to be and help it get there."

Since Faethm's launch less than four years ago the company has grown to serve customers in 21 industries in 26 countries from offices in Sydney, London, San Francisco and New York. The acquisition of Faethm marks an important step in Pearson's digital strategy and its continued commitment to meeting the lifelong learning needs of people around the world.

Media contacts:APAC: Heather Gilmore heather.gilmore@pearson.com UK: Tom Steiner tom.steiner@pearson.com / Gemma Terry gemma.terry@pearson.com US: Scott Overland scott.overland@pearson.com

About Pearson

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose - to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world's leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pearson-acquires-leading-ai-analytics-company-faethm-301370557.html

SOURCE Pearson

IN THIS ARTICLE
