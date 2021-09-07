CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo Community Set To Celebrate Local Business Anniversary

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A community staple in Old Town Camarillo, Mills Jewelers and Loan is set to celebrate its 35 year anniversary next month. Danny Zlotowicz, whose family has operated the beloved shop at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Palm Drive since 1986, looks forward to seeing familiar faces as well as those who are new. "The people of this community have been so good to us over the years, this is an opportunity for us to express our appreciation," he said. The community is invited to attend:

35th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, October 9, 2021 1 pm until 4 pm PST2320 Ventura BoulevardOld Town Camarillo

Mills Jewelers and Loan's reputation for quality jewelry and outstanding customer service has remained a constant, although the store itself has changed a lot over the years. "We've historically been known as a source for fine jewelry at an affordable price, which remains our core business," he shares, "but we've now grown into luxury watches like Rolex and Patek Philippe and designer handbags as well." His team uses world-class technology to verify the authenticity of all of their handbags, "A risk-free guarantee backs every handbag."

The store's inventory changes all the time, but might include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada, Balenciaga, Coach, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, and many others. Mills Jewelers and Loan offers an alternative to full-price retail for discerning shoppers who appreciate value, flexible payment terms, and sustainable shopping.

In addition to deep discounts, free ice cream, giveaways, and games during the event, customers can also enter to win a beautiful Louis Vuitton Bosphore Pochette Handbag worth $1,300. More information about Mills Jewelers and Loan is available at www.millsjewelersandloan.com, following their Facebook page, or calling 805-987-0436.

Media Contact: Cyndee Harrison, The Pawnbroker Network, editor@pawnbrokernetwork.com, 313-410-2343

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camarillo-community-set-to-celebrate-local-business-anniversary-301370561.html

SOURCE Pawnbroker Network

Comments / 0

SHOPPING
