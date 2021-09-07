CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Uplive Partners With KDS One Studios To Find The Next Hit Boy Band

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group (AIG) today announced its successful partnership with KDS One Studios in their search for the next hit boy band. KDS has produced over 300 million albums for some of the biggest artists in the US, and is known for cultivating some of the country's most popular acts, including NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys. It seemed only fitting to host KDS' latest search in Orlando and on August 21-22, over 14,000 people watched the audition live on Uplive. Those interested in joining the competition can continue to register and audition on Uplive. The next audition will be held in Nashville, TN on September 18th and will be live streamed exclusively on Uplive (@upliveus).

"With this boy band competition, Uplive continues to aid in the promotion of up-and-coming artists," said Andy Tian, CEO of AIG. "In addition to the in-person competition, the auditions have been broadcast and are available to over 100 million users on Uplive. Uplive's participation will allow participants to have access to their own fans along the way, only sweetening the incentive to audition."

Those interested in auditioning can download Uplive, tap the "boy band" banner on top of the homepage, and register. There will be several auditions in the coming weeks, but if travel is not an option due to the pandemic, performers can audition online through Uplive. Potential contestants can find more information, including the audition schedule, on Uplive.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 410 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. In addition to Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, and Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets. It includes operations in twelve offices around the globe that integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration. Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, a scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uplive-partners-with-kds-one-studios-to-find-the-next-hit-boy-band-301370556.html

SOURCE Asia Innovations Group

Comments / 0

Related
Cedar Valley Daily Times

The Boy Band Night delivers the right stuff

They clapped and sang along, the music brought them to their feet, they danced in the aisles, and they were of all ages. The Boy Band Night from Chicago entertained a diverse age group at the Williams Center for the Arts last Saturday. The performance marked the first public performance...
MUSIC
WTVW

Friday After Five finale unites Boy Bands for ATCK concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As Friday After Five closes out it’s 25th season Friday night, the final concert will include members of some of the most famous Boy Bands. The ATCK or “All the Cool Kids” concert will feature Grammy Award winning Boy Band artists, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and their friend Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Band#Aig#Kds One Studios#Homepage
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in sequinned dress for exciting announcement

Miranda Lambert sent her fans into a tailspin after she shared an incredible announcement on Monday. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a series of throwback photos she posted on Instagram, one of which saw her rocking a stunning sequinned, long-sleeved dress. In the black and white image, Miranda is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Jimmy Henrich & Opry Party Band Live in Studio!

The Buckinghams Vocalist, Carl Giamarrese Calls In!. When Chicago's Buckinghams hit the stage at 7:30pm on September 10 at the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, it will be the first time in a few years that the group declared America's number one rock band of the year 1967 will have played their songs live in Northwest Indiana. Info & Tickets: www.brickartlive.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wsau.com

One Hit Wonders

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….today we take another break from the albums of the period to focus on some of the hit singles…and today it’s a bunch of one hit wonders….. White Lies, Blue Eyes-Bullet….a surprise hit for a trio of New York...
MUSIC
Silicon Republic

Keywords Studios to partner with Women in Games

The Dublin-based company will sponsor the non-profit’s ambassador programme, with the aim of getting more women employed in gaming. Dublin-based gaming company Keywords Studios has agreed to sponsor Women in Games’ ambassador programme. The initiative was established in 2016 by the UK-based non-profit and “consists of a worldwide network of...
BUSINESS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: The Cookout men plan to continue the grand tradition of ‘bros before hos,’ and we’re tired

Another week, another slow death march until Thursday’s “Big Brother 23.” Kyland did not use the Veto on Monday (duh), so Tiffany and Hannah remain on the block, and the former will become the first Cookout member to go to jury. Let’s just speed it up now because nothing is gonna change between now and then. Tiff is still trying to stay and campaigning her butt off, but it’s a losing proposition since it’s just three votes this week and Derek F. and Xavier are the ones who want her out the most. And do not think for a second that...
TV & VIDEOS
Cape Gazette

Dream Art Studio brings partner David Heitur

Dream Art Studio, founded in 2015 in Wilmington, has brought on David Heitur, noted photographer specializing in portraiture and weddings, as a partner. During the past year, Heitur has steadily increased his visual media experience, serving primarily as a real estate videographer at a time when in-person events were mostly canceled due to the pandemic.
WILMINGTON, DE
Pitchfork

MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Lil Nas X Perform “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow brought their new song “Industry Baby” to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (September 12). They performed the live debut of the single onstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Lil Nas X walked on stage with a marching band before stripping off his shirt and performing in front of the Montero State Prison backdrop. He closed the set with a bit of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Watch it all go down below.
BROOKLYN, NY
guitar.com

Deep Purple are teasing what could be the band’s next studio album

Deep Purple have launched a microsite for what may be their 22nd studio album, suggesting it will be named Turning To Crime. The microsite has a countdown timer set for 6 October and shows the band’s five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – in police-style mugshots.
MUSIC
UPI News

Drake releases sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Drake has released his sixth studio album on Friday titled Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track project is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer. Jay-Z makes a guest appearance on song "Love All." Other collaborative songs include "Girls...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy