CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Amherst Names David Schwarz To Lead Commercial Real Estate Strategies

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, " Amherst" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operating firm, has named David Schwarz as Head of Commercial Real Estate Strategies. Schwarz will lead the expansion of Amherst's commercial real estate ("CRE") business by further developing the existing credit business and leveraging Amherst's industry-leading expertise to launch new products and business segments across both real estate debt and equity. Additionally, he will manage the Company's open-end debt fund, Commercial Real Estate Senior Transitional Loan Fund LP. Schwarz joins Amherst from Colony Capital Inc. (now DigitalBridge Group Inc.), most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Colony's expansive Hospitality Platform.

"We have tremendous ambitions at Amherst, and a key component to diversifying our platform and achieving our goals is broadening our commercial real estate footprint," commented Sean Dobson, Chief Executive Officer of Amherst. "With strong performance history, a core CRE team with a tenured track record, and a deep bench of strategic partners, the Company is primed for significant expansion. David's leadership capabilities and breadth of experience across investment strategies will help us catalyze this next important growth phase for Amherst and our stakeholders."

Schwarz brings to Amherst extensive investment experience in commercial real estate. During his decade-long tenure at Colony Capital, Schwarz oversaw all functions of the hospitality business, including acquisitions and management of the 245-property portfolio. Previously at Colony, Schwarz led investment activities for the firm's series of opportunistic credit funds focused on distressed real estate opportunities. Earlier in his career, Schwarz served as a Principal at Warburg Pincus and previously worked at the Carlyle Group.

"I'm incredibly excited to join such a fast-growing platform and help guide Amherst's evolution within the commercial real estate industry," Schwarz said. " Amherst is committed to expanding into new businesses beyond its existing residential and credit platforms and has proven its ability to execute on innovative strategies. Market shifts are creating new opportunities across the entire real estate landscape, and Amherst's vertically integrated platform will allow it to capitalize on these opportunities and provide differentiated investment solutions to its investors and partners."

Amherst's commercial real estate lending strategy originates first-lien mortgages on transitional properties across office, retail, multifamily, industrial, mixed-use, and hotel sectors. Amherst's vertically integrated platform is driven by a regimented credit process, quantitative modeling, and a seasoned investment team with deep experience sourcing, underwriting, closing, and asset managing loans throughout different market cycles.

About Amherst Amherst is on a mission to transform the way real estate is owned, financed, and managed. Amherst leverages its proprietary data, analytics, technology, and decades of experience to seek solutions for a fragmented, slow-to-evolve real estate ecosystem and to materially improve the experience for residents, buyers, sellers, communities, and investors. Today Amherst has over 900 employees and $10.9 billion in assets under management.*

Over the last decade, Amherst has scaled its platform to become one of the most expansive providers of high-quality, affordable single-family homes in dozens of communities across the United States. Built on a long tradition of working with residents to promote housing stability, Amherst has acquired and leased more than 40,000 homes, renovated over 34,000 homes, and manages existing leases across 28 markets (30 cities) in the United States. The firm delivers customized, stabilized, cash-flowing portfolios of assets to its investors, wrapped in the ongoing services required to manage, own, and finance the asset, including property management, portfolio management, and a full capital markets team. In addition to its single-family rental platform, Amherst's debt business pursues two distinct credit strategies: a mortgage-backed securities portfolio and commercial real estate portfolio focused on transitional lending. Over its 27-year history, Amherst has developed a deep bench of research and technology talent and leverages data and analytics at every stage of the asset lifecycle to improve operations, preserve long-term value for investors, and deliver a superior experience for the more than 181,000 residents the firm has served.

*As of June 30, 2021

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amherst-names-david-schwarz-to-lead-commercial-real-estate-strategies-301370549.html

SOURCE Amherst Group

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

6 commercial real estate projects to watch

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Haydon Building Corp.) The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown a wrench into many industries, but the Arizona real estate industry does not seem to be one of them. Many Arizona real estate companies are experiencing a banner year in 2021, and many are optimistic that it will continue as we travel into 2022. Here are six Arizona commercial real estate projects to watch in Arizona’s red-hot commercial real estate market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Law.com

Special Report: South Florida Commercial Real Estate is 'Off the Charts'

All eyes are on the South Florida’s real estate market as companies large and small from across the country relocate or expand to enjoy its sunny climes and tax benefits, accelerated by the pandemic. Big businesses are breathing life into South Florida’s office market, with major companies creating a ripple...
FLORIDA STATE
franchising.com

Fifth Largest Century 21 Real Estate Franchise Partners With Leading Carmel, Indiana Real Estate Brokerage

Century 21 Scheetz and Century 21 Rasmussen Co., Inc. Join Forces to Better Serve Indiana Consumers, Growing Family of Agents. September 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. - Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), announced today that its fifth largest U.S. franchise and the Century 21 Brand’s largest company in Indiana, Century 21 Scheetz, has partnered with Century 21 Rasmussen Co., Inc., a leading brokerage in Carmel, Indiana. By joining forces, Century 21 Scheetz increases its market share throughout the Hoosier state, and the impact its family of 400 affiliated relentless sales professionals will have on the lives of Indiana’s homebuyers, sellers, property investors and the communities it serves.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
rejournals.com

Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame: Marcus & Millichap’s Ray Giannini

Each year, Midwest Real Estate News inducts a new class into our Midwest Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame. Last year was on exception. Today, we look at the career of one of these new inductees, Ray Giannini, senior managing director of investments with the Brookfield, Wisconsin, office of Marcus & Millichap.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Walker & Dunlop, Ivanhoé Cambridge Strike Seed Investments Partnership

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Walker & Dunlop’s wholly owned alternative investment manager focused on middle-market commercial real estate investments, has partnered with Ivanhoé Cambridge, a Canadian real estate company with assets around the globe, to form a programmatic joint venture. Erika Morphy has been writing about commercial real estate...
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

The myriad steps to close a commercial real estate deal

Today, I focus my labor on the closing process in commercial real estate deals. After all, I’m penning this post before Labor Day weekend, so it proved prescient. Whether you rely on the rent generated or for the utility gained by your business as an investor or an occupant, you execute a similar process to become an owner. Let’s dive in, shall we?
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#The Amherst Group#The Company Rrb#Company#Colony Capital Inc#Digitalbridge Group Inc#Hospitality Platform#The Carlyle Group
businessden.com

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate deals for 9.10.21

CP Group and Related Fund Management purchased the 31-story Granite Tower office building at 1099 18th St. in Denver for $203.5 million from KBS. Tim Richey, Jenny Knowlton, Chad Flynn, Charley Will and Alex Mulvihill of CBRE…
DENVER, CO
finance-commerce.com

Commercial real estate headed for ‘tough headwinds,’ panelists say

The region’s industrial real estate market is being “radically transformed” thanks to use of established infrastructure. However, experts say, the outlook for office and retail spaces isn’t as positive. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Bank exec discusses commercial real estate trends in the Boston market

The pandemic has impacted every type of property in some way. However, many of the trends we’re seeing today were already in motion before the health crisis hit — they’ve just been accelerated. Out of all the commercial real estate sectors, office space is probably the biggest unknown, according to Aidan Hume, senior vice president of commercial real estate at Cambridge Savings Bank, in this podcast.
REAL ESTATE
elpasoinc.com

Commercial real estate company expands into El Paso

CARR, a company that provides real estate services to tenants and buyers in the health care industry, has launched in El Paso. The company has added broker Tod Grice to its Texas team. He will provide commercial real estate services to health care providers in the El Paso area. Founded in Colorado in 2009, the company now has more than 125 agents in all 50 states, including seven in Texas.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
connectcre.com

Archdiocese of New York Names Director of Real Estate

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, has appointed Paula Roy Carethers as director of real estate for the Archdiocese of New York. Founder of Unit 3 Planning + Advising, Carethers has had a 20-year career spanning the public, private, and nonprofit sectors in advancing ambitious, mixed-used and mixed-income projects. She succeeds David Brown, who has served as director of real estate since 1989.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Cervera Real Estate chosen for membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®

Cervera Real Estate, the Miami-based brokerage with the largest portfolio of new construction sellouts in South Florida, was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International®. Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is a global real...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

10 bonkers real estate marketing strategies that actually worked

Inman reached out to agents across the U.S. and beyond to share the most outlandish ways they’ve successfully marketed their business. Kick off fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.
REAL ESTATE
WFMZ-TV Online

DLP drops 'real estate' from name to reflect expanded mission

DLP Real Estate Capital will now be known as just DLP Capital because in this case, less is more. The privately-held firm, founded in 2009 by Nazareth Area High School graduate Don Wenner, said in a statement Tuesday that the new name reflects the expansion of DLP beyond selling real estate.
NAZARETH, PA
thebossmagazine.com

How to make serious money in commercial real estate

Commercial real estate can be a lucrative market to get into. Valued at $1 trillion U.S. Dollars in America alone, the commercial real estate market offers endless opportunities for anyone who wants to make lucrative returns. With so many ways to leverage commercial real estate, there are a variety of ways that you can make money from the industry. To get started, take a look at these exciting ways you can make serious money from commercial real estate.
REAL ESTATE
rejournals.com

Optimism, hope reign at Kansas City Commercial Real Estate Summit

More than 100 commercial real estate leaders gathered Aug. 25 at The Gallery in Kansas City’s Power & Light District for REjournals’ fifth annual Kansas City Commercial Real Estate Summit. And the focus of the event? Optimism. Yes, Kansas City and its surrounding Missouri communities have seen their share of...
SUMMIT, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy