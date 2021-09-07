CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Identiv Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (INVE) - Get Identiv, Inc. Report, a global leader in digital identification and security, will participate in the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference Presenting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM ETWebcast: Register and Join

2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference Thursday, September 9, 2021One-on-one meetings only

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Tuesday, September 14, 2021One-on-one meetings only

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv's investor relations team at +1 949.574.3860 or IR@identiv.com .

About IdentivIdentiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

Investor Relations Contact:Matt Glover and Sophie PearsonGateway Investor Relations+1 949.574.3860 IR@identiv.com

Media Contact: press@identiv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Avantor® Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - Get Avantor, Inc. Report ("Avantor," "we" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oportun To Participate In The Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation ("Oportun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 2:45 PM Eastern Time.
SAN CARLOS, CA
TheStreet

Hims & Hers Health To Present At Upcoming Financial Conferences

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that its management team will participate at two upcoming conferences:. Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference, taking place Monday, September 13 th - Wednesday,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inve#Identividentiv Inc#Rfid#Nfc
TheStreet

Agenus To Participate In September Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (AGEN) - Get Agenus Inc. Report, an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
LEXINGTON, MA
TheStreet

Verano Announces Conference Participation For September

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following conferences:. Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021George Archos, Founder and CEO will participate...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Concentrix Schedules Release Of Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Webcast Of Investor Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) , a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, September 27, 2021. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

SeaChange International Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call For Monday, September 13 At 5:00 P.m. ET

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) - Get SeaChange International, Inc. Report, a leading provider of video delivery platforms, will hold a conference call on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Reminder: Rocket Lab To Hold Conference Call To Review Second Quarter Financial Results On September 8, 2021

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today issued a reminder that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
ECONOMY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

CXDC Stock: Why It Decreased Today

The stock price of China XD Plastics Company Limited (Nasdaq: CXDC) fell over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. ​​The stock price of China XD Plastics Company Limited (Nasdaq: CXDC) fell over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to China XD Plastics Company Limited announcing that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that Nasdaq’s staff has determined to deny the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy