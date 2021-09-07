CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vocabulary.com Personalizes Test Prep With Release Of Roadmap To The SAT

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocabulary.com today introduced its Roadmap to the SAT , an adaptive test prep program that helps students master the words they are most likely to see on the SAT and PSAT Reading Tests. The 8-week study plan personalizes vocabulary lessons for each learner and delivers targeted instruction to help them improve their scores.

The Roadmap to the SAT uses advanced algorithms to pinpoint words that are unfamiliar to students and ensure they spend more time studying the terms they still need to learn. The self-paced structure of the plan fits into any student's study schedule, giving them the flexibility to continue learning at any time until they complete the program. In addition, students have access to Vocabulary.com's extensive bank of 230,000 questions and 15,000 words, so they never run out of quality material to build their word knowledge.

"Test takers need a resource that knows exactly which words they should learn and offers opportunities to build on the literacy skills they've already developed," said Kristin Eckhardt, Senior Marketing Manager at Vocabulary.com. "The Roadmap to the SAT equips learners with in-depth, personalized and convenient vocabulary lessons that will give them the confidence and ability to perform at the highest level on test day."

Your path to a better scoreThe Roadmap teaches students about the three categories of words that are critical for excelling on each test:

  • Understand words from every angle: Students learn about multiple-meaning words and their core definitions.
  • Speak the test's language: The Roadmap teaches the language of the test by highlighting the specific terms that appear in the exams' directions and questions.
  • Capture tone: Test takers study words that appear in questions about an author's attitude, tone or point of view.

Vocabulary.com's research-based approach ensures that students retain literacy skills, activate higher-order thinking and ultimately gain a true understanding of words that lasts through test day and beyond.

About Vocabulary.comFounded in 2010, Vocabulary.com provides students with a dynamic and personalized environment to grow their vocabulary. With a dictionary that teaches over 15,000 words, Vocabulary.com makes learning and discovering new words fun with entertaining definitions and real-world examples sourced from literature and journalism. Adaptive, individualized and interactive, the platform seamlessly integrates with any school curriculum, helping students master the academic vocabulary they'll encounter in literature, textbooks and standardized tests. To date, nearly 4 million learners in 56,000 schools around the world have answered more than 5 billion questions on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

Press Contact Eric BatesIXL Learning press@ixl.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vocabularycom-personalizes-test-prep-with-release-of-roadmap-to-the-sat-301370567.html

SOURCE IXL Learning

