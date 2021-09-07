CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Dominion Energy Donates $1.5 Million To Nonprofit Partners Meeting Critical Community Needs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to 206 nonprofit organizations in eight states to help feed, house and care for people in need. Totaling more than $1.5 million, the grants will support essential human services. This is the sixth year the company has awarded more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.

"The pandemic amplified the most basic human needs including food, shelter and medical care," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We are proud to support these worthy non-profits across our footprint, making a tremendous impact in their local communities. This work is more important now than ever."

Applications were open to eligible organizations in states across Dominion Energy's footprint. A few examples of this year's grant recipients include:

  • Always Home ( Mystic, Connecticut) to provide homelessness prevention and shelter diversion of low-income families with minor children.
  • Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio ( Canton, Ohio) to help low-income homeowners in Canton, Ohio make necessary repairs to their homes they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford.
  • Avalon: A Center for Women and Children ( Williamsburg, Virginia) to purchase and install generators at Avalon's apartment buildings, which house survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
  • Autism Society of North Carolina ( Raleigh, North Carolina) to provide recreational, educational

, and therapeutic camping experiences for campers with autism.

  • Edisto Indian Free Medical Clinic ( Ridgeville, South Carolina) to provide free primary medical care, medications and laboratory tests for low-income individuals and families.
  • Children's Center ( Salt Lake City, Utah) to provide comprehensive mental health services to young children who have experienced trauma and need additional support beyond outpatient services.

For more on charitable giving programs and a full list of recipients, visit Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation .

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (D) - Get Dominion Energy Inc Report. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-donates-1-5-million-to-nonprofit-partners-meeting-critical-community-needs-301370538.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

New center helps older adults meet health care needs in the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana (AIHS) has announced that its new PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Center has opened. PACE programs coordinate and provide all needed preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so participants can continue living in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSET

Dominion Energy to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A global conservation nonprofit and Virginia’s largest electricity utility are announcing plans to develop what they say will be a large-scale solar project on former surface mines in the southwest Virginia coalfields. Dominion Energy Virginia plans to repurpose about 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

IMPACT looks to partner with community

The traditional path of education, marriage, and children is sometimes upended when people make different choices and find themselves obtaining an education after they became parents or entered the workforce. IMPACT: Adult Education Center in Weston helps people who have chosen a nontraditional route obtain educational goals, but it can...
WESTON, WV
NBC 29 News

Dominion Energy helping with Hurricane Ida recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy says it has sent more than 200 workers from Virginia and South Carolina to help with hurricane recovery. Contractors with the company will be working to help restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. More than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi reported being without power early Monday, August 30.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Public Lands announces nonprofit partners

Public Lands hasn’t opened its doors, but the new outdoor specialty retail concept being launched by Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. has committed to honoring its namesake by supporting the nation’s public lands and several environmental organizations that work to protect them. Dick’s on Tuesday said Public Lands, a member of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAVY News 10

Elizabeth City nonprofit among several organizations to receive over $1.5M grant from Dominion Energy

GASTONIA, N.C. – A group in Elizabeth City is one of 14 nonprofit organizations in North Carolina set to receive more than $1.5 million in grants. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded the organizations to help feed, house and care for people in need. As part of the grant program, more than $1.5 million was distributed to 206 organizations across 8 states with 14 in North Carolina. This is the sixth year the company has made the grants available.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Partners with Nonprofit Groups to Provide Donation Options to Support Residents Displaced by Recent Flooding

Montgomery County Partners with Nonprofit Groups to Provide Donation Options to Support Residents Displaced by Recent Flooding. The emergency shelter the County and the Red Cross opened Wednesday at the Mid-County Community Recreation Center has closed. The County continues to work with residents on recovery and housing needs. To support...
CHARITIES
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College partners with nonprofit for small business loan program

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Small Business Center has established a micro-loan program in collaboration with the First Rung Foundation to provide seed money to entrepreneurs starting new businesses in Carteret County. Low-interest loans up to $10,000 are available for business-related costs, such as space, inventory, equipment, advertising,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Charity#Dominion Energy Donates#Dominion Energy#Humanity East Central#Children S Center Lrb#Energyshare#Dominionenergy Com
nbc15.com

$5 million awarded to Dane Co. nonprofits supporting underserved communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced Thursday what nonprofit organizations would receive a combined $5 million in grants to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and expand their services. County Executive Joe Parisi stated that these nonprofits have worked “tirelessly” to support the community through the pandemic.
DANE COUNTY, WI
theohiostar.com

Four Ohio Nonprofits Secure $215 Million in New Market Tax Credits for Community Development Projects;

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four nonprofit development agencies in Ohio will share $215 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to support housing and economic development projects in distressed communities and neighborhoods throughout much of Ohio. Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund this...
OHIO STATE
Aiken Standard

ACTS awarded $20,000 in grant funding from Dominion Energy

One of Aiken's nonprofits was chosen as one of 26 organizations across South Carolina to receive grant money from Dominion Energy. Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, was awarded $20,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation on Monday. Suzanne Jackson, ACTS executive director, said they were delighted to be chosen...
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
valleyrecord.com

Snoqualmie Tribe donates to nonprofits

The Snoqualmie Tribe donated over $650,000 to nonprofits in the Snoqualmie Valley and around the state on Aug. 6. The Tribe said it received an unprecedented number of applications for this years donations. Donations will be used for a variety of services, including: veterans services, arts and culture, native services, salmon and environmental protections and the Snoqualmie Valley.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Citizen Tribune

Faith community helps nonprofits

A handful of churches and community leaders partnered Saturday to help raise money for two charitable organizations. The inaugural One Voice, One God concert featured five worship bands from First Baptist Church in Lenoir City, Central United Methodist Church, Canvas Church and Rio New Harvest Church. George Bove, Chris Clabough...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WLFI.com

The Red Cross says they are in critical need of donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI)- The Red Cross is asking for blood donations. The organization is currently in critical need. At this time the Red Cross only has a day supply left of Type O blood. If the organization runs out of blood they won't be able to provide what is needed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fiddleheadfocus.com

Nonprofit partners with AMHC to address recovery challenges

CARIBOU, Maine — The Center for the Advancement of Rural Living, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in rural northern Maine, recently received a Building Communities of Recovery grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Through its BCOR project, CARL aims to...
CARIBOU, ME
madison

Wisconsin nonprofits accepting donations for Afghans at Fort McCoy

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the state Department of Children and Families and Wisconsin Emergency Management have partnered with nonprofit organizations to accept donations of essential items for Afghan evacuees housed at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy. Team Rubicon, a nonprofit “that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with...
WISCONSIN STATE
gallatinnews.com

Sumner realtors donate to nonprofits

Sumner REALTORS recently presented checks today for $1,300 each to the Humane Society of Sumner County and The Jason Foundation. The donations were raised through a Poker Chip Challenge and Car Show event held in Hendersonville. Participants embarked on a predetermined driving route through Sumner County, stopping to collect poker...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy