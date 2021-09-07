Annaleigh Ashford on Transforming Herself Into Paula Jones for American Crime Story

Watching Ryan Murphy’s latest chapter in his “American Crime Story” anthology series, I was struck by his use of that first word. It’s become trendy to tack the word “American” onto dramatic titles to signify importance—this has something to say about our country—and the over-use of it has kind of backfired in a way that often indicates hollow pretension more than quality. However, Murphy isn’t just casually drawing a line to his hit “American Horror Story” series. There’s something embedded in the stories of O.J. Simpson, Gianni Versace, and Monica Lewinsky that feels distinctly “American.” The circus of media that basically put up its tents around O.J. and never went home; the quest for fame and recognition that led to the murder of a fashion icon—they could only happen here. And Murphy definitely takes that approach to reshaping the narrative around Monica Lewinsky, the blue dress, and the toppling of a U.S. President, highlighting how American politics intertwined with personal issues to captivate the world. Some of Murphy and writing partner Brad Falchuk’s writing decisions don’t always work, but this is a propulsive, incredibly watchable show, not really pulling the curtain back on a story you already know but turning that story into high drama, filled with fantastic performances. It may not have the nuance of “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” but few shows do—it remains Murphy’s greatest achievement—and it stands on the top tier of 2021 dramatic programming, allowing a look at one of the most memorable political chapters of the ‘90s through the modern lens of hindsight. It's part of how America got here.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO