PHNIX Launched A New Inverter All-in-one Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater Using Propane (R290) Refrigerant

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the journey towards decarbonizing, reducing carbon footprint in our homes which count for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emission, are recognized as an effective measure. As a better alternative to some heavy emission water heating sources, there is no doubt that heat pumps are set to become a smash-hit in the market. As the market never stop chasing after cleaner energy, PHNIX introduced a different refrigerant-airExpert inverter R290 all-in-one heat pump water heater to the market to deliver comfortable hot water in people's homes whilst minimizing their carbon footprint.

As commonly known as an eco-friendly refrigerant with much lower carbon footprint, R290 refrigerant has a GWP of 3, while R32 = 677 and R410A= 2088, which would contribute greatly to a greener planet and help accelerate the adoption of heat pumps in residential buildings, thereby cutting use of polluted energy for heating. Furthermore, with R290 refrigerant, the COP can be further improved to 3.0, creating more savings for users.

"By promoting R290 heat pump water heater in household application, it is helpfully protected from the reduced availability of HFC refrigerants. Moreover, this new unit with natural refrigerant R290 use less volume per kW, allowing them to achieve more efficient and greater results than counterparts." Said Edward Zheng, sales director in charge of residential heat pump water heater division.

More About PHNIX airExpert Inverter R290 All-in-one Air-source Heat Pump Water Heater

High COP

During water heating, the unit can automatically calculate and analyze its current operating conditions, adjust the power input to achieve an optimal COP up to 3.0.

Color Touch Screen

The unit comes equipped with a color touch screen controller. The clear UI not only allows the user to freely set the water temperature and the running mode but also to timely check the unit's working condition.

Micro-Channel Heat Coil

The high-density micro-channel heat coils with multi-flow allows larger area for the refrigerant and the surface of the enamel water tank during heat exchanging, which highly improves the heat transfer efficiency.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Over 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. More about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

