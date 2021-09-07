CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

PHNIX Launched A New Inverter All-in-one Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater Using Propane (R290) Refrigerant

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the journey towards decarbonizing, reducing carbon footprint in our homes which count for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emission, are recognized as an effective measure. As a better alternative to some heavy emission water heating sources, there is no doubt that heat pumps are set to become a smash-hit in the market. As the market never stop chasing after cleaner energy, PHNIX introduced a different refrigerant-airExpert inverter R290 all-in-one heat pump water heater to the market to deliver comfortable hot water in people's homes whilst minimizing their carbon footprint.

As commonly known as an eco-friendly refrigerant with much lower carbon footprint, R290 refrigerant has a GWP of 3, while R32 = 677 and R410A= 2088, which would contribute greatly to a greener planet and help accelerate the adoption of heat pumps in residential buildings, thereby cutting use of polluted energy for heating. Furthermore, with R290 refrigerant, the COP can be further improved to 3.0, creating more savings for users.

"By promoting R290 heat pump water heater in household application, it is helpfully protected from the reduced availability of HFC refrigerants. Moreover, this new unit with natural refrigerant R290 use less volume per kW, allowing them to achieve more efficient and greater results than counterparts." Said Edward Zheng, sales director in charge of residential heat pump water heater division.

More About PHNIX airExpert Inverter R290 All-in-one Air-source Heat Pump Water Heater

High COP

During water heating, the unit can automatically calculate and analyze its current operating conditions, adjust the power input to achieve an optimal COP up to 3.0.

Color Touch Screen

The unit comes equipped with a color touch screen controller. The clear UI not only allows the user to freely set the water temperature and the running mode but also to timely check the unit's working condition.

Micro-Channel Heat Coil

The high-density micro-channel heat coils with multi-flow allows larger area for the refrigerant and the surface of the enamel water tank during heat exchanging, which highly improves the heat transfer efficiency.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Over 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. More about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phnix-launched-a-new-inverter-all-in-one-air-source-heat-pump-water-heater-using-propane-r290-refrigerant-301369401.html

SOURCE PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTION

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Load-shifting potential of heat pump water heaters studied

A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) research team has gained new insights about heat pump water heaters (HPWHs), an energy-efficient technology that extends the benefits of heat pumps to the task of warming domestic water. In a three-year project launched in 2017, the team studied the operation of HPWHs in...
ECONOMY
incomeinvestors.com

Suburban Propane Partners LP Hikes Distribution; Share Price Heating Up

Suburban Propane Partners Hikes High-Yield Dividend. It’s still summer, so most people aren’t thinking about heating their homes. But eventually, the sweltering heat will give way to cooler autumn weather and a winter that meteorologists are saying is going to be exceptionally cold in certain parts of North America. Unfortunately,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lpgasmagazine.com

Moveit’s propane tank inverter facilitates inspection

Moveit’s propane tank inverter allows propane industry professionals to invert 420-pound vertical propane tanks for inspection and draining in less than a minute, according to the company. Moveit suggests loading the tank inverter with the company’s YankAnUpright or YankATank tank transporters, a crane truck or forklift. Tanks can be inverted full or empty. Less than 40-pound cranking is required for a full tank. The tank inverter locks in any position while attaching an evacuation line. No external power sources like electricity or compressed air are needed. With the tank inverter, evacuation and repairs can be done in the field. The inverter also has an access entry so the bottom of tanks can be inspected or painted.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heating#Heat Pumps#Phnix#Gwp#R32#Hfc#Ui#Micro Channel Heat Coil
ecowatch.com

2021 Guide to Solar Water Heater Systems

While the upfront cost of a solar water heater may be higher than traditional water heaters, the solar energy you'll harness can yield great savings and environmental benefits. Heating water accounts for 18% of a home's energy use, but a solar water heater could cut your water heating bills by 50 to 80%.
SOLAR POWER
pv-magazine.com

Indian manufacturer unveils new string inverters

Haryana-based Pyramid Electronics has unveiled new three-phase, grid-tie string inverters for residential and commercial rooftop solar applications. The inverters are based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology to provide high power conversion efficiencies and greater power density. The inverters are available in power ratings ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW,...
TECHNOLOGY
gcaptain.com

Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Hits The Water

Press Release – Incat Crowther is pleased to announce the launch of Sea Change. The Incat Crowther 22 is the world’s first zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric-drive high-speed passenger ferry. Delivered by All American Marine, the project has been spearheaded by the vessel owner SWITCH Maritime and was brought to fruition by a consortium of contributors, including Incat Crowther, Zero Emissions Industries,
INDUSTRY
Green Car Reports

California "green hydrogen" facility claims to displace more CO2 than electrolysis from renewable energy

Hydrogen firm SG H2 Energy plans to build a hydrogen production facility that, the companies claim, will significantly reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Located in Lancaster, California, the facility will use SG H2 Energy's gasification process, which the company claims reduces carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions even more than electrolysis from renewable energy, which is generally considered to be the cleanest hydrogen-production method.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TheStreet

Windward Launches The Data For Decarbonization Program, The First-of-its-Kind Hub For Sharing Data And Technology To Reduce Maritime Carbon Emissions

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, announced today the launch of the Data for Decarbonization Program (D4D), a partnership aimed to increase transparency and foster collaboration within the maritime industry by leveraging the power of big data and AI. The program will ignite participation across the maritime ecosystem including financial institutions, shipowners, insurers, charterers, and energy companies. Existing members include ADNOC Logistics & Services, ASM Maritime, Executive Ship Management (ESM), SOKANA Shipping, and Interunity.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Innovative Catalysis To Drive The EV Fuse Market

According to research, EV fuse market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 20% – 25% in the forecast period of 2021-2031. Demand for this product will be witnessed across all regional markets. Due to the massive electronic content in hybrid and battery electric vehicles, which requires a fuse to deal with overload, the market for this product is set to prosper.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Portable Tankless Water Heaters

This portable tankless water heater is dubbed the Outdoor Gas Boiler. Designed and produced by Erif, the innovative device does not require electricity and relies on a battery-sparked igniter instead. Running off two LPD canisters, the Outdoor Gas Boiler has neither a power button nor an ignition switch. The easy-to-use...
ELECTRONICS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Purpose of an Oil Catch Can and Is it Illegal to Use One?

Your car’s engine has a very intricate way of taking care of itself. For example, when oil blowby occurs, the engine is set up to recirculate the oil through the engine again, however, that can lead to power loss over time unless you install an oil catch can. But what is a catch can and is it illegal to install one in your car?
CARS
gcaptain.com

Maersk CEO Says Construction of Fossil Fueled Ships Should Be Banned

Maersk CEO Soren Skou says the International Maritime Organization should take a tip from the European auto industry by banning the construction of fossil fueled ships. His comments, which were posted to social media, have generated a lot of attention from the industry, which is still seeking to finalize its strategy to reduce and eventually eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the world’s merchant fleet.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Biobased Paints And Coatings Market Report 2021-2031 Featuring Alberdingk Boley, Allnex, Covestro, Holmen Iggesund, IUV, Nabaco, NXTLEVVEL Biochem, Orineo, PolyFerm, PPG, Stora Enso

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biobased Paints and Coatings 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. There is increased market demand and regulatory push for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings, with many producers introducing bio-based alternatives in product formulations, replacing fossil-based compounds. Paints...
MARKETS
gisuser.com

Prioritizing the Planet: Effective Steps to Make Your Business More Eco-Friendly

If you’re the owner of a small business, you might think that its environmental impact is minor. But people who buy your products don’t see it this way. We face an environmental crisis, and customers are starting to vote for “go green” more and more. All businesses, regardless of their shapes, must analyze consumer’s behavior and beliefs because people learn more about the climate change and what effects might have in the future. Thus, they are changing their buying habits, as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

Chevron (CVX), Gevo to Collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Chevron Corporation CVX and renewable energy firm Gevo, Inc. have signed a letter of intent to jointly invest in the construction and operation of one or more new facilities to turn inedible corn into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), thereby lowering the lifecycle carbon intensity of aviation fuels. Proteins and corn...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy