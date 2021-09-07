CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Casumo Player Hits Jackpot - Wins Close To €7.6 Million With Slot Game

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

IS-SWIEQI, Malta, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday the 21st of July, 2021 at 10:57 AM, a casino player from Finland had only just registered an account with Casumo when winning the life-changing sum of €7,595,435 - the very next day!

Once in a lifetimeThe player managed to win a total of almost €7.6 million within 24 hours after signing up. All this while playing the popular, Viking-themed progressive jackpot slot Hall of Gods.

Though it may seem to be a once in a lifetime occurrence, it certainly isn't the first time that a player managed to win a progressive jackpot of this magnitude at Casumo. Since the online casino's launch in 2012, there have been over 11 progressive Mega Jackpots won by Casumo players, totalling the amount of well over €35 million.

Fact box: Previous progressive jackpot wins at Casumo September 19th 2019 - 3.041.054,79 € on a 0,50 € spin on Joker Millions. November 17th 2017 - £6,373,373.03 on a £4.00 spin on Hall of Gods. August 17th 2017 - £2,767,467.00 on a £3.00 spin on Mega Fortune Dreams. April 4th 2017 - 4.621.607,81 € on a 1,00 € spin on Mega Fortune Dreams.

About CasumoCasumo is one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Its mission is to continue to stay at the forefront of innovation and offer their players a diverse and dynamic playing experience that really means something to them. Today, the Casumo product is available in all core markets, including UK, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, Spain and Canada. Casumo Services Limited hold licenses in Malta, Sweden, Spain, Denmark and the United Kingdom. These licenses are the backbone of their operations and regulate the company so that they're able to maintain a safe and secure gambling environment and offer a fully compliant website.

Casumo is a multiple award-winning online casino based in Malta. By combining social and real money gaming, Casumo has built the world's first casino adventure, where the player not only collects winnings, but also points and trophies for each round played. Through design, technology & innovation Casumo has become one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Since the launch in 2012, Casumo continues to be one of the fastest growing online casino operators in Europe. For more information, visit www.casumo.com .

18+. Please gamble responsibly, www.begambleaware.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345372/Casumo_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casumo-player-hits-jackpot---wins-close-to-7-6-million-with-slot-game-301370569.html

SOURCE Casumo

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Player Bedazzled as Jewel-Themed Slot Gem Splitter Unlocks a $95,000 Jackpot With a $95 Bet

Sparklingly hot casino slot game Gem Splitter unlocks a treasure worth 2 BTC for this lucky player!. A ludicrously big multiplier was applied to one of the bets that a lucky player placed on the dazzlingly beautiful slot game ‘Gem Splitter’ at Bitcoin.com Games. This big win marks a second for the month of August as another player bagged a jackpot of $75,000 previously on the game ‘Book of Aztec’.
GAMBLING
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Europe#Gaming#Lifetimethe#Viking#Casumocasumo#Sportsbook#Casumo Services Limited
gcaptain.com

2M Blanks Sailings, Taking Angry Shippers by Surprise

A container shipping line announcement that it would blank four sailings in the Golden Week period has left shippers, still struggling to get cargo out of Asia, “staggered” at the move. The 2M is the first alliance to announce blank sailings over China’s October holiday period and has left some...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 85% Off AAA Triple & Double Packs, 21% Off Deathloop, and More!

Deathloop is nearly upon PC and PS5 players, and I've found the sweetest deals for that swingin' '60s FPS. Not into Arkane's incredible fusion of Dishonored, Prey, Hitman and a dash of Dark Souls? Maybe you have a need for many Need For Speeds, or perhaps a handsome collection of Borderlands titles instead. I've skewed today towards "many games in one" deals, so be sure to take advantage of these bargain priced packs!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Lottery
cogconnected.com

Crown Trick Review – A Brain Game of Fantasy Roulette

Every video game genre needs a refresher course in why it must be played, which is why a property like Crown Trick can ease its way onto the scene. If you want to call it a two-in-one package, a three-in-one package, or a convoluted dungeon of punishingly good times, the answer is yes.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush devs on Battle Mode, Adventure Mode, new characters, and fashion

We have more insights from the Mario Golf: Super Rush development team in which key developers discussed Battle Mode, Adventure Mode, new characters, and fashion. Yesterday we posted the first half of the Nintendo Dream interview with some of the lead staff on Mario Golf: Super Rush, which covered the team’s approach to new entries in the franchise, opening cinematics in Mario sports games and much more. In the second half of the interview, the team goes on to talk about other aspects.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Limited Innistrad: Midnight Hunt archetypes and support cards

Discover the best Limited archetypes and what cards to pick in Draft for support. The Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set supports a number of Magic: The Gathering Draft archetypes. Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) contains two non-legendary Uncommon cards for each of the 10 total archetypes. One is a spell with the returning MTG mechanic Flashback, and the other is a creature that supports the archetype’s synergy. Archetype signpost cards are typically legendary creatures, but that isn’t the case in MID, allowing players to Draft multiple copies without them being a dead card in hand.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Best colorless Limited Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Artifacts

Spooky Artifacts may have value within the MID Limited meta. There are only eight total colorless Artifacts within the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set, and a few are worth picking up in Limited Draft. Artifacts often get slotted into sideboards within the Limited format or are overlooked altogether. The Innistrad: Midnight...
altchar.com

A week long fame boost starts today in Albion Online

Fame is rewarded to players for interacting with the world of Albion, referred to as experience in other games. Actions that award fame include: gathering, crafting, PVP, PvE, farming, building structures, etc. Combat fame is awarded by defeating Mobs and Creatures in the Overworld, Dungeons, Expeditions, Hellgates, and also defeating...
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Insider Tips for Online Slot Games

With technological breakthroughs and innovative techniques, almost all the possible human tasks have been turned into online activity and can be done digitally. One such activity is making money by way on online slot machines. If you are tired of doing the same old jobs every single day to make money, you can try something much more exciting. There are many online gambling websites and portals that offer you the opportunity to make money from your home simply by placing bets on the slots and playing online games. So, are you interested in making piles and piles of money all the while having a lot of fun? If yes the hop and make online bets on the gambling games and slots on the internet!
GAMBLING
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: Slabs guide — How to acquire powers and upgrades

Apart from the Reprise self-revival mechanic, Deathloop has other special abilities that you can obtain. These are acquired from some of the AEON Visionary bosses in the game. Julianna, in particular, has a chance to drop the ones held by others if you manage to take her out whenever she’s hunting you. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with the Slab powers in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Phoenix Point, Subnautica Below Zero and Lemnis Gate lead late September Xbox Game Pass offerings

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the rest of September have been announced. As detailed by the Xbox Wire, we kick off with 2D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson launching tomorrow. That’s followed by three delightful indie titles; I Am Fish, SkateBird and puzzler Superliminal on September 16. The day after sees stealth ninja game sequel Aragami 2 turn up on September 17.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy