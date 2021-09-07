CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Back To The Bahamas In Honor Of CHICOS 10th Anniversary

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parris Jordan, Chairman of the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS) enthusiastically announced that the 10th Anniversary edition of CHICOS, scheduled for November 10-12, 2021, will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt in the highly-praised Baha Mar resort complex in Nassau, Bahamas.

The 10th Anniversary of CHICOS will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas November 10-12, 2021.

Planning partner for CHICOS 2021 is The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation which will showcase the island nation as a viable tourism development, advancing strong potential investment interest from targeted companies, and increasing awareness of various tourism investment opportunities.

Says Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation the Honourable Dionisio D'Aguilar, "We are pleased to welcome such a prestigious event and celebrate the 10th year edition in The Bahamas. As someone who attended the inaugural CHICOS in our country, it is an honor for us to show the developers and operators in attendance how our island has further matured and evolved since that time."

"It's a thrill for us to celebrate this monumental event, our 10th anniversary celebration of the conference, back where it all started - in The Bahamas," says Jordan. "We have been so fortunate over the years to experience our Conference throughout the most diverse and attractive region of the world, and to now host our hospitality developers and lodging companies at the new Baha Mar, back in The Bahamas, where I've had the pleasure of living for four years - is meaningful to me personally and to the loyal CHICOS attendees and advisory board members."

"We encourage our attendees to come early and stay late because Bahamas, and Baha Mar in particular, offer so much activity and recreation, as well as of course, investment opportunity," adds Jordan.

For conference news, updates and comments, follow CHICOS on Twitter @CHICOS_HVS and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/11167654/

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram .

About CHICOSPowered by HVS, the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit, CHICOSis the premier industry conference for the region. CHICOS 2021 welcomes governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders, tourism officials, investment funds, hotel brand executives, individuals/companies seeking investors for their tourism projects, franchise and operations companies, public and private institutions, consultants, advisors, architects and designers - all to discuss the region's markets and possibilities. https://chicos.hvsconferences.com/.

Media ContactAnita Johnson-Patty Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com 954-236-9292

Media Contact for CHICOS Leora Halpern Lanz, LHL Communications leora@lhlcommunications.com516-680-8529

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-the-bahamas-in-honor-of-chicos-10th-anniversary-301370572.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Dolphin Tale’

CLEARWATER, Fla. — “Dolphin Tale,” the film that made Winter the Dolphin famous, is now turning 10!. The movie made Winter the Dolphin famous, and she's still attracting visitors to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. More movie props are on display through September, and CMA is screening the movie and its sequel.
CLEARWATER, FL
travelleaders.com

Return to the Bahamas

Any foodie will tell you to stop at the “Fish Fry” area of Nassau and indulge as the locals do. A strip of casual restaurants along the beach serves up fresh cuisine with generous portions. Try conch salad, conch fritters, a variety of fried or grilled fish, rice and peas, plantains and more. For dessert or a tasty gift to bring home, try a Bahamian rum cake. And for drinks, a refreshing Bahama Mama cocktail is the ideal refreshment for a beach vacation. Order the famous beverage featuring rum, coconut rum, grenadine, orange juice and pineapple juice. For a behind-the-scenes taste of local spirits, take a tour of John Watling’s Distillery in Nassau and visit the distillery’s bar for Pina Coladas with rum made on-site.
LIFESTYLE
cruiseradio.net

Mardi Gras Trip Report, Day 7: Blue Lagoon Island in Nassau, Bahamas

It’s been over a month since I disembarked Carnival’s Mardi Gras, and I realized we never published the trip report covering my final full day on board, during which we visited Nassau, Bahamas. You know what they say… better late than never, so let’s dive right in. My memories of...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

The Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards Are Back

It’s the largest community of experts on Caribbean travel anywhere: Caribbean Journal. And now the Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards are back, featuring the best of the Caribbean travel industry as voted by CJ readers. Caribbean Journal’s editorial team of unmatched Caribbean travel authorities have nominated candidates in 20 different...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicos#Caribbean#Twitter Chicos Hvs#The Bahamas Explore#Contactanita#Lhl Communications
cruiseradio.net

Oasis of the Seas Successfully Completes First Cruise From NYC Metro Area

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas has successfully completed her first revenue cruise since early 2020. The vessel set sail from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey on September 5, operating a weeklong voyage south to the Bahamas. On September 12, the vessel returned to the New York City metro area port.
BAYONNE, NJ
travelweekly.com

Inclusive package fares are a win-win for cruise lines and advisors

If the pandemic-induced cruise pause gave cruise lines one thing, it was time. And at the premium cruise lines, a lot of that was spent thinking about pricing. Starting at the very beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, all of the major premium cruise brands launched fare packages that provide what's close to an all-inclusive sailing experience.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

INSPIRE21 Luxury Hotel Conference Speaker Announcement

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. Speakers include Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Marriott International , Hyatt, Sara Glenn, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico & Central America, Accor , Feisal Jaffer, Global Head of LXR Hotels, Hilton , and Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation who will be interviewed by Stowe Shoemaker, Dean of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas .
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
travelweekly.com

Puerto Rico entices travelers to explore nature

Puerto Rico has hidden gems all over the island. Now the destination is challenging visitors to take a roadtrip to explore, experience and enjoy these natural wonders and support travel to other municipalities on the island. Think of it as a scavenger hunt, complete with clues that eventually lead travelers...
TRAVEL
obxtoday.com

OBX Pridefest celebrates 10th anniversary this weekend

The 10th anniversary OBX Pridefest is this weekend with a variety of activities along the Outer Banks. The celebration gets underway Friday night at Outer Banks Brewing Station from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with the Pride and Joy Drag Show (21 and up only. All other events except for...
MANTEO, NC
wtoc.com

Hilton Head experiencing historic travel season

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - With the summer tourist surge on Hilton Head unofficially ending last week, WTOC checked in with the local airport to see how the season went. All summer around the island we’ve heard that this was one of the best summers ever. That didn’t change Monday as we talked to the director of the Hilton Head airport, who says they saw more travelers than in any tourist season before.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
loudounnow.com

Lansdowne Resort Announces New Food & Beverage Director

David Nicola has been named director of food and beverage of Lansdowne Resort. Nicola comes to Lansdowne most recently from the Washington Golf & Country Club, where he was in charge of seven outlets featuring upscale and elegant dining experiences. Previously he worked with several high level Hyatt Hotels including Hyatt Regency Washington, Hyatt Regency Bethesda, Hyatt Regency Boston, and Hyatt Regency Cambridge.
FOOD & DRINKS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: These Miami ZIP Codes Could Soon be Underwater

Atlantis is a fun story but a grim reality. Nobody really wants to live underwater, except the marine life. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and rising global sea levels directly endanger Miami’s property development. Floods are ranking at the very top of environmental danger. Residents, especially young families, first-time homeowners, and investors, are reasonably worried about future development. Your assets and even your health are on the line. So, it pays to be informed.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Pre-booked Carnival Cruise Ship to Arrive in Jamaica on September 13

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Carnival Sunrise cruise ship is scheduled to arrive in Ocho Rios on Monday, September 13, 2021 with approximately 1,700 cruise passengers onboard. Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, outlined that “this will be the third cruise ship arrival following the reopening of cruise tourism in August 2021. The schedule for the cruise season had been agreed on with Carnival Cruise Line prior to the imposition of the no-movement days under the Disaster Risk Management Act.”
SUNRISE, FL
travelweekly.com

Hotel Greystone is set to reopen in Miami Beach

The Hotel Greystone, shuttered since early 2020 due to the pandemic, plans to reopen in late September. The 91-room Miami Beach hotel at the corner of 19th Street and Collins Avenue had completed a $65 million renovation project shortly before it closed. The upgrade maintains the 1939 Henry Hohauser design...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
TravelPulse

Carnival Corp Releases ‘Sustainable from Ship to Shore’ Report

Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise operator and parent company of nine global cruise line brands, today released its 11th annual sustainability report, developed in accordance with the widely recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. Entitled ‘Sustainable from Ship to Shore’, the report details Carnival Corp.’s sustainability initiatives...
ECONOMY
caribjournal.com

The Cayman Islands Has Its First Hilton Hotel

Hilton is set to debut its first-ever hotel in the Cayman Islands this month, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Hampton by Hilton hotel is in the heart of the Seven Mile Beach corridor, just “43 steps from the beach,” as the property says. The 120-room hotel is set at...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy