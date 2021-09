Canon's EOS R3 is a truly impressive piece of kit. From its all-new 24MP stacked-CMOS sensor to Eye Control AF, there's a lot for us to unpack here when we get full-production cameras for a full review. But in the meantime, we've been shooting with some pre-production units to get a feel for the camera's potential. Check out how the Canon EOS R3 performs for peak action and some more quiet, under-the-sea moments around Seattle and Tacoma in our sample gallery.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO