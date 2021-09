When it comes to local legend The Black Angel is in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City is a HUGE name. This local legend curses kids, and may even kill you!. This spooky statue is over 8 feet tall and sits above the graves of Theresa and Nicholas Feldevert along with Theresa's first son Edward. While an angel isn't unusual to see in cemeteries, over the years this one has become scarier looking than others. The statue has become a dark and looming figure due to the "bronze oxidization," this has caused the color of the angel to become very dark. Literally.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO