CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Auto-Tune® Developer Antares Audio Technology Launches Auto-Tune Vocodist, An Advanced Vocoder Modeling Plug-in

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vocoder produces one of the most recognizable vocal effects ever made—the original "robot voice" made famous on recordings by artists such as Daft Punk, Kraftwerk, and ELO. Auto-Tune Vocodist delivers the same legendary sounds of vintage vocoders in a new plug-in. Auto-Tune Vocodist is also the only vocoder modelling plug-in that has the full force and flexibility of Auto-Tune® built into the software. Now, you can create the vocoder effect and tune your vocals without ever leaving Vocodist, giving you more control over the unmistakable effect than ever possible.

&amp;#160;

Auto-Tune Vocodist delivers the legendary sound of vintage vocoders combined with the power of Auto-Tune built in.

Auto-Tune Vocodist also offers an expansive collection of the most essential vocoder models, a robust set of vocal effects, easy to use controls, and custom artist presets. Artists who contributed presets include P-Thugg (Chromeo) and producer Buddy Ross ( Frank Ocean). Users can also look forward to new Artist presets being introduced in the coming months.

"When most people think of the words "vocal effect," usually two sounds come to mind. The iconic "Auto-Tune effect," and the legendary sound of the vocoder," says Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies. He continues, "While there are similarities between them, they're both unique and essential effects for producing vocals. As the creators of Auto-Tune, it's only natural that we offer our own take on the vocoder. Auto-Tune Vocodist was developed by the same team behind Auto-Tune and is built to the same level of quality—and innovation—as our flagship products. Beyond just offering the classic vocoder sounds people expect, we've added the full power of Auto-Tune built in, as well as custom presets and an array of effects. So you'll be able to reproduce the legendary sound of the vocoder, but also have the creative tools to help you discover the next iconic vocal effect."

Auto-Tune Vocodist is already inspiring A-list producers like Buddy Ross, producer for artists including Frank Ocean, Haim, and Vampire Weekend. He says that, "Vocodist is really cool and has Auto-Tune baked-in, so beyond just tuning the vocal you can add character and synthesis to it." He goes on to say that, "I think a lot of other producers will like using Auto-Tune Vocodist because we always have to come up with new, fresh sounds. And this is a great way to do that."

Auto-Tune Vocodist is available exclusively with Auto-Tune Unlimited , the premium subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins, and free access to select future plug-ins from Antares. Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers will now have access to Auto-Tune Vocodist and no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $18.74 a month with paid annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.

Download Vocodist here.

Features included with Auto-Tune Vocodist:

Classic Vocoder Models and Artist PresetsInstantly produce the iconic effect and explore countless creative possibilities with faithful reproductions of 20 legendary vocoders and more than 125 custom presets created by influential artists and producers.

Pitch Correction and the Auto-Tune EffectBuilt-in Auto-Tune technology enables you to blend your vocoded sound with the perfect amount of pitch correction to create the classic Auto-Tune effect, or apply it subtly with the Humanize parameter.

Output + FX SectionClassic analogue tube saturation, lush chorus, and mutative ring modulation are built in, helping you achieve any combination of subtle enhancements and extreme vocal mutations.

Pitch Control OptionsMultiple pitch tracking options let you control the pitch of your vocoded sound with your voice or with your favorite MIDI keyboard. The built-in 8-voice, dual oscillator helps you start vocoding immediately, or use any external audio source via sidechain input and explore.

Auto-Key CompatibilityAuto-Tune Vocodist is compatible with the Auto-Key plug-in and the Auto-Key Mobile app, saving you valuable time in the studio by detecting the key and scale of your music, and sending it to Vocodist with a single click.

Availability: 9/7/12

Price:Available exclusively with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $224.90/yr

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auto-tune-developer-antares-audio-technology-launches-auto-tune-vocodist-an-advanced-vocoder-modeling-plug-in-301370566.html

SOURCE Antares Audio Technology

Comments / 0

Related
bedroomproducersblog.com

Auto-Key Mobile Is A FREE Key-Detection App By Antares

Antares launches Auto-Key Mobile, a free-to-download music key detection app for iOS devices. At the time of writing, Auto-Key Mobile is iOS only, but an Android version is in the works. Auto-Key Mobile is a straightforward app that utilizes the same algorithm as the flagship Antares plugin, Auto-Tune (speaking of...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

JBL earbuds lineup expands with new Reflect Flow PRO and Tune models

Audio company JBL has announced a new lineup of true wireless headphones, including a PRO version of its Reflect Flow, as well as the new Tune 130NC and 230NC models. The latter two options are the latest upgrades to JBL’s Tune 125 TWS and Tune 225 TWS, offering users new features and what the company calls ‘pure bass’ audio.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Antares Auto-Tune Vocodist Released

Antares Audio Technology has announced the release of Auto-Tune Vocodists, offering an expansive collection of sounds of vintage vocoders in a plug-in, with easy-to-use controls, effects and custom artist presets. Auto-Tune Vocodist is the only vocoder modelling plug-in that has the features and flexibility of Auto-Tune built directly into the...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
floridanewswire.com

Loren Data Launches New Portal with Advanced Visibility and B2B Onboarding Support

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sep 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that they have introduced a new user interface for their clients. “Enabling secure transaction management and real-time administration of our customers’ trading communities is a central tenet...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

iZotope Neutron 3 Standard mixing plugin on sale for $79 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on Neutron 3 Standard by iZotope, offering a discount on the plugin that aims to bring your mixes into the 21st century with new assistive audio technology, new interactive visuals, and faster performance. Bend and shape your audio to any instrument profile with the...
ELECTRONICS
floridanewswire.com

Logistical Labs Launches Updated User Interface for LoadDex Product

CHICAGO, Ill., Sep 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elo#Plug In#Modelling#Daft Punk#Auto Tune#Midi
mobileworldlive.com

Xiaomi unveils Smart Glasses

Device maker Xiaomi joined the growing list of companies developing smart glasses, unveiling a design it pitched on combining imaging with sensors in a package weighing 51 grams. Xiaomi Smart Glasses feature a quad-core ARM processor and MicroLED imaging technology for backlighting, with a display chip measuring 2.4mm by 2.02mm....
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Auto Park (LGI-3003)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of attempting to pull into parking spots on busy streets," said an inventor from Queens, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a means to simplify parking space judgement and the parking maneuvering activity." She developed the patent-pending EZ PARK to notify...
TECHNOLOGY
gamingideology.com

Auto Chess launches season 13 called Ocean Voyage

We don’t stop the Drodro studio launching its 13th season from July 22 with even more new content, including a new race, a new mode and a theme dedicated to this new season. Automatic Chess is available on Playstation 4/5, PC and MacOs. The Gem Artisan, a brand new chess...
VIDEO GAMES
techaeris.com

Samsung announces new S4 monitor with integrated FHD webcam

Like many other companies, Samsung has been diving deep into the world of remote and hybrid work tools. Given that many people are now working from home exclusively or on a part-time basis, many seek new solutions for getting work done. Samsung thinks it has one of those solutions with the S4 monitor and its FHD webcam.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
rekkerd.org

SoundSpot Cyclone mastering compressor plugin on sale for $8 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Cyclone plugin by SoundSpot, offering over 90% off on the mastering compressor effect plugin for Windows and Mac for a limited time. Cyclone offers tape style soft clipping saturation, mid/side processing, channel linking, and more. In music production, compression is arguably one...
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

IR Collaborate Adds Over 200,000 New Managed Users

More than 200,000 new users managed by IR Collaborate since 1 July 2021. Managed user growth is driven by significant product investment, including expanded support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex. IR Collaborate now ensures the experience of millions of users worldwide, highlighting the criticality of UC and collaboration performance...
COMPUTERS
The Gadgeteer

Wicue Smart Bluetooth Audio Polarized Auto Dimming IP66 Waterproof sunglasses review – surprisingly smart and stealthy sunglasses

REVIEW – Have you ever been wearing your boring old sunglasses and thought “I wish these would auto dim in this bright light, or be less shaded in this shady area”? And also thought “ooh and they should let me take phone calls and play my music and podcasts too”? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Wicue sent over their new Smart Bluetooth Audio Polarized Auto Dimming IP66 Waterproof sunglasses, and they’ve become an inseparable companion to my biking and scootering around town.
AMAZON
towardsdatascience.com

Get better at building Pytorch models with Lightning and Ray Tune

Pytorch is one of the leading deep-learning frameworks, it is widely used both in research and industry for its ease of use, rich features and reliability. However while modern deep-learning frameworks do a very good job of allowing to build models quickly, a lot of boilerplate code is still required.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Carscoops

Manhart Is Offering A Tuned Tesla Model 3 Performance With 543 HP And A Grille Decal For $90k

German tuner Manhart is known for tuning performance models most often from BMW and MINI, occasionally from Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, or Lamborghini, and more rarely from Land Rover and Toyota. However, they recently decided it was time to move on to the electric era by tuning a Tesla Model 3. Besides the visual modifications, the fully electric sedan got a lowered suspension and a soft power boost. The tuned car is offered by Manhart for €74,900 which, at current exchange rates, translates to $88,768.
CARS
towardsdatascience.com

How To Tune HDBSCAN

A Quick Example of How to Tune Density Based Clustering from the Trenches. Clustering is a very hard problem because there is never truly a ‘right’ answer when labels do not exist. This is compounded by techniques with various assumptions in place. If a technique is run incorrectly, violating an...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

KSI asks BBC to remove Reading & Leeds performance from iPlayer over Auto-Tune claims

KSI has asked the BBC to remove his recent Reading and Leeds festival set from iPlayer, claiming the footage has been altered from the live event.The YouTuber-turned-rapper juxtaposed two clips of his performance on social media: one from an unofficial recording taken at the event, and another from the BBC broadcast.KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, claimed that Auto-Tune technology had been used on his voice for the BBC’s broadcast, though stressed that he believed it was a “genuine mistake”.“Why did @BBC add so much autotune to my performance lol?” asked the artist on Twitter, before sharing the comparison video.“As...
FIFA
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy