ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Allianz SE Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ALIZY

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021

WHY:, N.Y., September 7, 2021. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) resulting from allegations that Allianz may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Allianz securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2136.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "[s]ubsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ." Allianz further stated that "[i]n light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, the Company's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.00, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per ADR on August 2, 2021, damaging investors.

Then on September 7, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled "Exclusive—Allianz under investigation in Germany over investment funds" which further announced that the "[t]he investigation by Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, is across multiple departments of the institution[.]"

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

