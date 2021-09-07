CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Baker International Names Dave Dickey, AICP, Executive Vice President And Chief Growth Officer

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Dave Dickey, AICP, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Mr. Dickey will oversee the firm's pursuit process, enhance business development efforts and develop and execute new business strategies to drive growth. He will provide leadership to all colleagues across the company responsible for growth and assume direct oversight of the National Practice Leaders in Transportation, Water, Bridge, Planning and Construction Services, and the Proposal Development team.

"I am thrilled to have Dave join Michael Baker International and look forward to having his deep experience, broad industry knowledge and outstanding leadership acumen to enhance our strategic approach to growing and expanding our business," said Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "As Chief Growth Officer and a member of our Executive Leadership Team, Dave will bring fresh thinking and the progressive, collaborative spirit he is known for to develop actionable plans to drive growth across Michael Baker."

Mr. Dickey brings a wealth of experience to his leadership position at Michael Baker, including a career in engineering consulting spanning more than three decades spent in leadership, operational management and growth. At AECOM and previously URS, he served for nearly 20 years in leadership roles of increasing responsibility spanning both Operations and Business Development. Most recently, Mr. Dickey was Executive Vice President, Winning Work Group Lead at AECOM, where he led a growth team focused on strategic and major pursuits across all business lines, including the bid and proposal teams.

Mr. Dickey is a certified Planner with a background in Engineering and Geology. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations - like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery - Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com (866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-dave-dickey-aicp-executive-vice-president-and-chief-growth-officer-301370508.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

