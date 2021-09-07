CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Mourns The Passing Of Joanne C. Smith, MD, President & CEO

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (formerly Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago) today announced the untimely passing of Joanne C. Smith, MD, president and CEO. Dr. Smith died following treatment for cancer, which she battled privately while continuing to fully lead Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. She was 60 years old.

Dr. Smith was the driving force behind the transformation of care delivery in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. As the president and CEO of the No. 1-ranked Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, she envisioned the world's first-ever "translational" research hospital in which physicians, scientists, innovators, technologists and clinicians work together in the same space, surrounding patients, discovering novel approaches and applying (or "translating") research in real time.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and leader, Dr. Joanne Smith," said M. Jude Reyes, board chair. "Dr. Smith re-envisioned and reinvented the field of physical medicine. She shifted the paradigm and focus from the process of rehabilitation to the outcome of ability. For the first time, she integrated research and novel, outcomes-based metrics into patient care, resulting in better, faster recoveries."

Dr. Smith came to the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago for her residency in 1988 and never left. In 1992, she became an attending physician and was subsequently tapped to take on various leadership roles of increasing responsibility. In 2006, a few years after earning her MBA from the University of Chicago, she became president and CEO.

Shortly into her appointment as CEO, Dr. Smith had a self-described epiphany. Medicine, science and technology were at a boiling point with the convergence of disciplines and discoveries. She leveraged this moment, pursuing a strong calling by placing leading-edge science labs right into the clinical environment for the benefit of patients and research. In essence, she envisioned " the world's leading ability research institute within a hospital."

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab — the physical enabler and manifestation for the vision and a $550 million, 1.2 million square foot research hospital — opened on March 25, 2017, gaining national and international accolades. Just recently, the hospital once again was ranked No. 1 in rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for the thirty-first year in a row — a level of distinction, quality and outcomes unmatched by any other hospital.

"Dr. Smith was a transformational and visionary health care leader," said Shirley Ryan, board member. "Her impact in the field of rehabilitation will be felt globally for many generations to come. She blended a culture of hope and positivity, integrating scientific research, technology and superior clinical care. I was honored to be her colleague and friend."

Dr. Smith was widely recognized as a thought leader. In 2021 and 2019, she was named to Modern Healthcare's exclusive "Top 25 Women Leaders" list. In 2019, she spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival, the nation's premier public gathering of leaders from around the globe. In 2018, she presented at the first-ever Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival, an ideas exchange focused on innovations that are transforming the world.

In addition to her leadership at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where she managed a team of more than 2,000 clinicians, scientists and staff, she was a faculty member at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine for 25 years. She also served for more than a decade on the Healthcare Advisory Roundtable for Madison Dearborn Partners and for more than two decades on the board of directors for AptarGroup, Inc.

Until Shirley Ryan AbilityLab's board of directors identifies Dr. Smith's replacement, the organization will be led by Peggy Kirk, chief operating officer, and Nancy Paridy, chief administrative officer.

With great love for serving as president and CEO, Dr. Smith most valued her roles of wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Rory Repicky, their children, Claire and Michael Repicky, and a large extended family, in which she was one of nine children.

"It is impossible to overstate the importance of love to Joanne — how her reverence for it drove and shaped her life," said Repicky. "To Joanne, her work was always more than a job; it was a calling. By extension, her team members were always more than colleagues; they were members of her beloved, extended family. I know that her legacy will live on in this institution and in each and every employee working to improve the lives of the patients they serve."

About Shirley Ryan AbilityLabShirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions — from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to stroke, amputation and cancer-related impairment. The organization expands and accelerates leadership in the field that began at RIC in 1953. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, go to www.sralab.org.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shirley-ryan-abilitylab-mourns-the-passing-of-joanne-c-smith-md-president--ceo-301370530.html

SOURCE Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Comments / 0

Related
mymalonetelegram.com

Adirondack Health names Aaron Kramer as President and CEO

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Acting Chief Executive Officer Aaron Kramer was confirmed as the permanent president and CEO of Adirondack Health. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve this organization, which provides a crucial service to our communities,” he said. “The support I’ve received from my colleagues has been incredible and I’m looking forward to working with them to further the innovative work done here every day.”
BUSINESS
businesswest.com

BusinessTalk with Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Big E

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
ECONOMY
pctonline.com

Tony Massey Promoted to President and CEO of Massey Services

ORLANDO, Fla. - Massey Services announced that it has promoted Tony Massey to President & CEO, effective immediately. Harvey L. Massey will continue to serve as the company’s Chairman of the Board. “As Chairman of the Board, be assured, I will remain active in our company and continue to work...
BUSINESS
Atlantic City Press

Beth Hoffman new Bacharach president, CEO

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Beth Hoffman, of Ocean City, is the new president and CEO of Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation. Hoffman has been with Bacharach since 1986 and has been the vice president of clinical services since 1991. She began her career as the physical therapy supervisor, providing bedside therapy at Atlantic City Medical Center (now AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus).
GALLOWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Science And Technology#Md#Mba#The University Of Chicago#U S News World Report#Modern Healthcare#Northwestern University#Madison Dearborn Partners#Aptargroup Inc
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Shepley Bulfinch Appoints Angela Watson as President and CEO

BOSTON –National architecture firm Shepley Bulfinch announced the appointment of Angela Watson, FAIA, to president and CEO, effective immediately. Watson is a long-time principal and design leader at the firm, as well as chair of the board. “This is an exciting day not just for me but for the entire...
BOSTON, MA
TheStreet

Becky Magdaleno Named Executive Vice President/CEO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Becky Magdaleno, CAE, AIA Florida's chief operations officer, is the new executive vice president and CEO of the association. Magdaleno follows in the footsteps of EVP/CEO Vicki L. Long, CAE, Hon. AIA, who is retiring Oct. 1 after 17 years at the helm of AIA Florida.
BUSINESS
chathamstartribune.com

New Centra Health president, CEO arrives

Amy F. Carrier assumes her role today as Centra's President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Carrier succeeds Richard Tugman, who has served as interim President and CEO since January 2021. Mr. Tugman will resume his former role as President of Piedmont Community Health Plan. Amy Ray, chair of the Centra...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Muna Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Donald Nicholson As Independent Chair Of Board Of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muna Therapeutics ("Muna"), pioneering the development of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Donald Nicholson, as independent Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Nicholson has deep experience across both biotech and large pharma....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
prweek.com

Joanne Thornton replaces Brandon Edwards as ReviveHealth CEO

NASHVILLE, TN: ReviveHealth has promoted Joanne Thornton to CEO, replacing Brandon Edwards. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, she is reporting to Susan Howe, president of Weber Shandwick, who was herself promoted to that role this summer. Thornton is replacing fellow cofounder Edwards, who will transition to executive chairman. He will focus...
NASHVILLE, TN
Brookings Institution

The USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy Appoints Richard Frank as New Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Richard Frank has been appointed director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy and will be a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution, beginning September 13, 2021. Frank succeeds Paul Ginsburg, who will continue his work for the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy as a nonresident senior fellow.
bizjournals

Julia Schultz

With more than 18 years of experience working in marketing and communications, Julia Schultz joins Kane Communications Group as VP of Client Service. Julia’s vast knowledge and experience working in various agency settings equipped her for success as she works with clients to strategically craft marketing and communication initiatives. Outside of Kane, Julia educates the next generation of communication professionals at Marquette University.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

CHS Board Appoints Aristides Pallin As New President & CEO

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors together with The Most Reverend Thomas Wenski, Archbishop of Miami, today announced the promotion and appointment of Aristides (Ardy) Pallin as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Health Services, effective October 1, 2021. A ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami, Catholic Health Services is the largest post-acute health care and social services continuum in the southeast US.
BUSINESS
snjtoday.com

Inspira Health Appoints VP of Human Resources

Inspira Health has appointed Julie H. Ellis, MBA, SHRM-SCP, to vice president of human resources, effective September 7. Aligned with Inspira’s new strategic plan, Ellis has been chosen to further elevate the organization and quality of care through employee recruitment and retention efforts, as well as notable partnerships with the business community and other stakeholders. In her role, she will solidify Inspira’s employee strategy to continuously improve its talent pool and pipeline for growth, and its role in the community.
BUSINESS
uconn.edu

Robert Fahey Appointed to Inaugural George F. Cloutier Professorship

The UConn Board of Trustees appointed Robert Fahey, assistant professor of forest ecology and management, to the George F. Cloutier Professorship in Forestry. Fahey is the first faculty member to hold this position. The Cloutier Professorship in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment in the College of Agriculture,...
COLLEGES
Nashville Post

Vanderbilt names associate vice chancellor for health

Vanderbilt University has appointed Dr. Pam Jones associate vice chancellor for health and wellness. According to a release, VU Vice Chancellor for Administration Eric Kopstain said Jones will oversee the university’s strategic health and wellness priorities, including the current response to the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborative health and wellness efforts with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
COLLEGES
Inside Indiana Business

Dittoe Public Relations Makes Promotion

Dittoe Public Relations has promoted Megan Custodio to senior vice president and partner. She most recently held the role of vice president and partner. Custodio holds a bachelor of arts in Journalism from Indiana University.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Jonathan Stein, Ph.D., HCLD(ABB), Joins Tesis Labs As Chief Science Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Labs, a leader in targeted genetic sequencing, has named life sciences lab veteran Jonathan Stein, Ph.D., HCLD(ABB) ,as the company's first chief science officer and medical director. Tesis uses a genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing and comprehensive genetic data collection...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab CEO Dr. Joanne Smith dies

Joanne Smith, MD, president and CEO of the Chicago-based Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, has died following treatment for cancer. She was 60 years old. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and leader, Dr. Joanne Smith," board Chair M. Jude Reyes said in a Sept. 7 news release shared with Becker's. "Dr. Smith re-envisioned and reinvented the field of physical medicine. She shifted the paradigm and focus from the process of rehabilitation to the outcome of ability. For the first time, she integrated research and novel, outcomes-based metrics into patient care, resulting in better, faster recoveries."
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy