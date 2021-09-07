CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raydiant Links With Barvanna To Bring A New Level Of In-Location Entertainment--and Revenue--to Bars, Restaurants And Other Brick And Mortars

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-location experience provider Raydiant is announcing its partnership with streaming sports, games and entertainment network, Barvanna. Brick and mortars can stream Barvanna's fast-paced sports videos, trivia questions and on-screen games on their in-location screens to entertain customers and increase dwell time and sales. This dynamic partnership brings Barvanna into Raydiant's growing app network as a powerful customer engagement tool designed to drive revenue and repeat business.

"As a customer experience platform provider, we've long been aware of the overwhelming sales power of in-location entertainment," says Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant's CEO. "Barvanna's high-energy streaming network is the perfect complement to Raydiant's robust platform. This new offering gives our brick-and-mortar customers a fresh stream of dynamic and engaging entertainment that keeps customers shopping, dining, and spending money at their locations."

Barvanna CEO Sean Riley agrees with Marhamat about the timeliness of their partnership. "We've had incredible feedback from our customers after implementing Barvanna. Some of our restaurant and bar customers have reported as much as a 15% increase in beverage sales! Partnering with Raydiant, a company known for creating high-impact customer experiences, just seemed like the natural next step. We're excited to bring Barvanna to the Raydiant community, and to offer our customers the benefits of Barvanna as part of Raydiant's comprehensive experience platform."

Barvanna offers sports, entertainment, and trivia content for businesses, bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs, and public spaces. Barvanna is a single stream that all your customers can access, and the content is family friendly. Once programmed, Barvanna content automatically populates screens with fresh, on-brand content. All this functionality is managed in the Barvanna app, which is conveniently located on the Raydiant dashboard. To learn more, and book a free demo, visit raydiant.com.

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

Media contact: Bobby Marhamat 318302@email4pr.com 415-271-1270

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raydiant-links-with-barvanna-to-bring-a-new-level-of-in-location-entertainmentand-revenueto-bars-restaurants-and-other-brick-and-mortars-301370568.html

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

