Tulsa County Man Injured After Being Chased By SUV, Beaten In Front Yard

By News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in the hospital after the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says he was beaten and seriously injured outside a home near West 56th Street North and N Osage Dr. Detectives say a gray SUV was chasing a man through the yard of the home around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to TCSO, the homeowner fired shots at the vehicle but is it unknown if anyone in the vehicle was struck. They said the man was then beaten by someone in the gray SUV.

