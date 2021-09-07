CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"INE Live" Goes Live With Interactive, Multi-Platform Video Streaming Feature

Cover picture for the articleINE Live Launches Live Streams Across Social Platforms, Engages Directly with Users. Global tech training firm INE is officially launching INE Live, an engaging and interactive new online feature, free to all. INE Live is designed to connect clients and students directly with INE’s network of experts, instructors, and executive leadership team. From live Q&A sessions to breaking news streams, INE Live will keep viewers engaged, and in the know in a way that’s free and easily accessible across platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, Twitch, and INE.com.

