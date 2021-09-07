Things are getting messy

THE BUZZ — END OF SESSESION: Welcome to an eerily quiet end of California’s legislative session. That prediction may prove comically wrong in 24 hours. While the rule that amendments must be in print for 72 hours before a vote has diminished the number of late-proliferating gutted-and-amended bills (new legislation in old vessels, for the uninitiated), you should still expect the unexpected. We were cruising toward a relatively early finish in 2019 — until an anti-vaccine protester hurled her blood onto the Senate floor. Last year’s final day was anticipated to be a crunch after the coronavirus upended everything, but the trainwreck that unfolded was even more chaotic than people expected.

