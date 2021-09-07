Things are getting messy

PACKAGED-GOODS INDUSTRY ASKS BIDEN FOR MORE DETAILS ON VACCINE REQUIREMENTS: The Consumer Brands Association, which represents household names such as Coca-Cola, Clorox, General Mills and Procter & Gamble, urged the Biden administration to move quickly to offer corporations clarity on how to implement new Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements for employees. “We've been long supporting all efforts to increase vaccination rates,” Betsy Booren, the group’s vice president of regulatory and technical affairs, told PI. But the lack of implementation details has led to a “flood of questions” from the group’s members, “a small sampling” of which CBA President and CEO Geoff Freeman highlighted in a letter to President Joe Biden this morning.
