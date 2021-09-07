CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things are getting messy

By BRAKKTON BOOKER
POLITICO
 7 days ago

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Zach Montellaro, Teresa Wiltz and Nicholas Wu. What up, Recast family! We hope you enjoyed the long holiday weekend. Football season is back and so are renewed fights over voting rights and abortion. We kick off this edition with another twist in the soap opera of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

www.politico.com

POLITICO

Dems bite their tongues Manchin and Sinema

HOW DO YOU SOLVE A PROBLEM LIKE — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are linchpins for Democrats’ ability to move their reconciliation spending package but aren't on board with the $3.5 trillion price tag and some key policies their party wants to champion, from climate provisions to child tax credits. But other Democrats aren't ready to roast their holdout colleagues. The political reality is that they need both votes and criticizing them doesn't help Democrats move forward with the bill.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Schumer and McConnell dig in on the debt ceiling

Lots of news this afternoon. Get used to it. It will be like this all month. Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER spoke on the Senate floor earlier today. Highlights:. — Reconciliation update: Schumer says committees in the House and Senate will indeed meet their Wednesday deadline for having legislative text. The next step is for chairs to brief the entire caucus, which will offer feedback.
POLITICO

5 things to know about the California recall

Editor's Note: Weekly Score is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro's daily Campaigns policy newsletter, Morning Score.
POLITICO

Congress turns to reconciliation

GOING BIG? It’s crunch time for Democrats’ budget reconciliation plans. After a full slate of markups last week, the most important one to MT readers goes down on Tuesday, as the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meets Tuesday morning to advance its piece of the $3.5 trillion bill. T&I’s reconciliation...
POLITICO

Why are people mad at the CDC?

Editor's Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m.
POLITICO

End of session already?

THE BUZZ — END OF SESSESION: Welcome to an eerily quiet end of California’s legislative session. That prediction may prove comically wrong in 24 hours. While the rule that amendments must be in print for 72 hours before a vote has diminished the number of late-proliferating gutted-and-amended bills (new legislation in old vessels, for the uninitiated), you should still expect the unexpected. We were cruising toward a relatively early finish in 2019 — until an anti-vaccine protester hurled her blood onto the Senate floor. Last year’s final day was anticipated to be a crunch after the coronavirus upended everything, but the trainwreck that unfolded was even more chaotic than people expected.
Washington Examiner

Trump is the best bet to reelect Biden in 2024

President Joe Biden is well on his way to being a one-term president as disaster after disaster pile up under his watch. Yet, former President Donald Trump may well turn Biden’s fortunes around. Trump is, apparently, on his way to running for the office again in 2024. This is according...
POLITICO

Packaged goods companies press Biden for the nitty-gritty of vaccine plan

PACKAGED-GOODS INDUSTRY ASKS BIDEN FOR MORE DETAILS ON VACCINE REQUIREMENTS: The Consumer Brands Association, which represents household names such as Coca-Cola, Clorox, General Mills and Procter & Gamble, urged the Biden administration to move quickly to offer corporations clarity on how to implement new Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements for employees. “We've been long supporting all efforts to increase vaccination rates,” Betsy Booren, the group’s vice president of regulatory and technical affairs, told PI. But the lack of implementation details has led to a “flood of questions” from the group’s members, “a small sampling” of which CBA President and CEO Geoff Freeman highlighted in a letter to President Joe Biden this morning.
POLITICO

Americans back Biden’s vaccine mandates

DEVELOPING — The Capitol Police arrested a white supremacist with knives in his truck near the DNC headquarters early this morning. DONALD CRAIGHEAD of Oceanside, Calif., allegedly had a bayonet and machete inside his pickup, which was adorned with a swastika and white supremacist iconography. Pics of the truck. The...
POLITICO

Biden’s in-house Covid conundrum

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice and Nick Niedzwiadek. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. As the Biden administration takes an increasingly muscular approach to Covid-19 safety in the American...
POLITICO

The tax route

With help from Catherine Morehouse, Zack Colman, Alex Guillén, Shia Kapos and Ximena Bustillo. Editor's Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m.
POLITICO

Senate returns to full plate, short week

HERE WE GO — The Senate returns from recess today and dives headlong into a pile of high-stakes, must-pass legislation and deadlines. Wednesday is the deadline for Democrats to assemble their reconciliation package and House committees will grind through the next few days to try and hit that deadline. AHOY!...
Brainerd Dispatch

U.S. Senator Manchin casts doubt on Democrats' deadline for budget bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said lawmakers were unlikely to pass their massive budget package by Democrats' Sept. 27 deadline, adding that he could support a smaller $1.5 trillion bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who has urged a "pause" on fellow Democrat U.S....
Daily Beast

Here’s Why Joe Manchin Is Always Dumping on Other Democrats

On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.
POLITICO

The one way Biden's August didn't suck

In what was otherwise a shit sandwich of...
POLITICO

Harris, we have a problem

Among Vice President KAMALA HARRIS' high-profile portfolios, one...
