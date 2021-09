So at my workplace, we have a virtualization cluster of 2 hosts backed by a HP MSA 1040. It was set up by a consulting firm before my time. The consulting firm has since dissolved. Now we are reconfiguring things, mostly due to the risk of a failure on the HP MSA 1040 taking out the whole cluster. Instead, we will be putting an appropriately sized SSD in each of the hosts to store the VMs, making the HP MSA 1040 somewhat redundant. I just finished moving the VMs to another cluster, so I took a closer looked at the hardware. The VM hosts are just 1U servers, but the MSA 1040 is a different beast.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO