CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ThinkNow Launches First-Ever Cross-Cultural Council to Improve Multicultural Representation in Marketing

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. ThinkNow, a leading research technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its Cross-Cultural Council. This one-time think tank brings together some of the most innovative brands to lend their experience and expertise to improving multicultural marketing and advertising industry wide. The freshman class of the council consists of Wells Fargo, GroupM, and Native Tongue Communications, who will participate in a beta study of ThinkNow’s proprietary audience planning and segmentation tool, ConneKt.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ClassWallet Expands its Marketing Focus by Hiring Karen Nelson as VP Marketing

ClassWallet, the leading digital wallet technology for K-12 education, has appointed Karen Nelson, an experienced global marketing executive with more than 20 years’ industry experience, as the company’s vice president of marketing. Nelson will oversee the brand, demand generation, communications and product marketing strategy for the rapidly growing organization. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Boostr Launches First-to-Market Multi-Dimensional Reporting For Publishers

The omnichannel CRM and OMS platform’s new feature streamlines reporting, saving media companies valuable time and money. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media & advertising companies, today announced the addition of its new Multi-Dimensional Reporting (MDR) feature to its suite of analytic offerings. Now media companies using Boostr’s platform can easily pull together complex reports to help effectively run their core business and capture key strategic insights. During beta testing earlier this year, MDR capabilities were successfully utilized by six major publisher clients.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Improve the Shopping Experience: 6 Tips Implement Cross-channel Marketing

Cross-channel marketing is a digital marketing strategy used by marketers across the world to give their consumers a consistent experience while dealing with their business across different digital channels. It's an effective approach to construct client journeys that span several channels in your marketing plan. It might be difficult to...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Freeus Strengthens Personal Safety Platform Through FallSafety Acquisition

OGDEN, Utah (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Becklar, the parent company of Freeus and AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, announced they have completed a new company acquisition, a transformational purchase of FallSafety. FallSafety has developed an award-winning suite of apps and services for lone workers, working at height, workplace safety, and personal safety...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategies#Multicultural Marketing#Wells Fargo#Prweb#Martech#The U S Census#Wpp#Groupm Managing Partner#Bipoc#Founder Ceo#Thinknow Thinknow#Hispanic#Digaygane Com#Mindshare#Mediacom#Xaxis#Ntc#Omd
dallassun.com

Disrupting the Review Site Paradigm - Fastbase Launches Trustfeed Consumer Reviews

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) has officially launched the Trustfeed brand, a company and consumer review platform disrupting the community-driven consumer review platform market. For consumers and businesses looking for endorsements, 'Ask a friend' has turned into an industry. Online review...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Jet Protocol Launches Cross-Margin Borrowing and Lending on Solana Devnet

Jet Protocol launches its borrowing and lending alpha product on Solana devnet. Jet Protocol, the highly anticipated borrowing and lending protocol on Solana, today announced the launch of its alpha product on devnet introducing the ecosystem to its improved cross-margining borrowing and lending experience. Jet users will be able to effectively and easily borrow against their assets or earn yield on their crypto-assets. Jet founders Wil Barnes, CEO, and James Moreau, COO, who recently completed a $4.8M seed round, were inspired by the rising tides of DeFi Summer in 2020 and the proven models of borrowing and lending markets. These markets were shown to be integral base-layers to any other financial products across decentralized financial ecosystems.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Tourism Cares Launches Initiative Seeking More Representation Among Tour Guides

Tourism Cares has partnered with The Travel Corporation, The TreadRight Foundation, TripSchool and the Media Arts Institute of Alabama to begin a path for more diversity within the tour guides and directors across the nation, called The Pathways Project. Tour guides, as front-facing members of the travel and tourism industry,...
MySanAntonio

dicentra and AIDP Announce Partnership on Upcoming Virtual Event: The Future of Health and Wellness - From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. dicentra, a contract research organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce its partnership with AIDP Inc., who will be signing on as the exclusive sponsor and co-host for the upcoming digital conference “The Future of Health and Wellness – From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence". The virtual event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
RichmondBizSense

The Pitch: Advertising and marketing news for 9.14.21

Elevation launched a campaign for Farmer John, a West Coast-based sausage maker. The work debuts new brand messaging the agency developed with the tagline, “So Fresh. So Flavorful. So California.” The campaign includes broadcast and streaming video, digital display, paid and organic social, and point-of-purchase messaging and shopper marketing efforts.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

iJoin Adds the Power of ProNvest's Full-Service Managed Account Solution

LDI-MAP (d.b.a. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today a partnership with ProNvest, a national provider of high-touch, personalized managed account services. Recordkeepers and their advisor partners using iJoin will be able to select ProNvest’s program that includes participant access to retirement plan counselors as well as a suite of planning and gap analysis tools.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Workplace from Facebook Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating the Employee Experience with Its Organizational Communications Platform

Workplace from Facebook’s advanced communications and connectivity features enable workers and leaders alike to communicate, collaborate, and connect with each other intuitively. Based on its recent analysis of the Global Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Workplace from Facebook with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership...
INTERNET
massachusettsnewswire.com

Lime Group, LLC revamps offers for more customized digital marketing services in Southeast U.S.

FLORENCE, Ala. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from website development and maintenance to social media management and print advertising. Thanks to feedback from clients and the expansion of services, the company will now be offering customized services so that everyone pays for what they need and no more.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

KuCoin Launches First-Ever Metaverse Trading Section For GameFi Trading

KuCoin takes the lead in metaverse market fast-tracking as it launched a dedicated metaverse trading section on its official website amidst the ongoing NFT craze. The global KuCoin exchange has accelerated its integration into the rapidly growing mainstream blockchain-based gaming sector by introducing a specialized section on the trading venue that allows gamers and traders to access a wide variety of GameFi tokens. The latest announcement indicates that the new trading board will include both highly popular metaverse projects and startups at the early stage of development that has passed the exchange’s selection based on such criteria as attractiveness, team expertise, and technical innovation.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Washington Office of Top Global Crisis Management Firm Red Banyan Hires Caroline Nesbit as Account Coordinator

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Red Banyan, a top crisis communications PR agency, has hired Caroline Nesbit as an Account Coordinator. Based in Washington, D.C., Nesbit will provide communications support to clients through content creation, research, and media relations. Nesbit is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Tigerpaw Software Announces List of Top 100 Influencers in Managed Print

BELLEVUE, Neb. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Tigerpaw Software released today its list of the Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry. The list recognizes individuals in the office equipment channel who have been identified as major drivers of change and key voices to follow. Topping the 2021 list is...
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

Zenoti Acquires Supersalon to Consolidate Leadership in Salon and Spa Software

Zenoti will now power over 15,000 salons, spas, medspas and fitness businesses. Zenoti, the leading SaaS provider in the beauty, wellness and fitness space, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SuperSalon software. SuperSalon has been a trusted brand for some of the largest salon chains for the past 22 years. The acquisition follows Zenoti’s Series D funding round where it was valued at over $1.5 Billion, and further enhances Zenoti’s leadership position as the software of choice for salon, spa and medspa chains.
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

Centrinex Expands LMS Platform Portfolio Through LoanPro Partnership

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, announces a partnership with LoanPro, the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software (LMS) in the US/Canadian marketplace. The addition of LoanPro to Centrinex’s LMS portfolio brings yet another platform option to the call center’s financial clients who wish to bring even more efficiencies to their loan/lease lifecycles.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy