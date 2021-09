Storms from last night will taper off by 8 am or so, and most of your Wednesday will be dry. However, we could see a few pop-up storms this afternoon and evening, with the best chance closest to the Missouri-Arkansas border. Temperatures will be cooler today and tonight, but we heat and humidity will slowly rise through the end of the week and into the weekend. Dry weather will persist until Tuesday of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO