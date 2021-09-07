CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acqueon Innovates Epic and Contact Center Integration with the Latest Release of its EHR Connectors

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announces the latest update of its Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connectors. Introduced in 2020, Acqueon EHR Connectors enable Contact Center and Epic integration. They leverage an innovative Pub-Sub framework and a low-code Workflow Builder to integrate with multiple contact center platforms, including Amazon Connect, Cisco, Five9, and NICE CXone.

www.mysanantonio.com

