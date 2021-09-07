CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 32 Percent of Job Applicants Lie on Their Resumes

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

New study finds higher earners are more likely to lie, and the most common fabrication is their years of experience. ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent survey report to examine job search behaviors and how Americans misrepresent themselves during the hiring process. The study includes responses from 1,250 Americans ages 18 and older.

www.mysanantonio.com



