Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), makers of a global IoT development platform, and CLEANLIFE, a Cleveland-based global lighting manufacturer, announced a new partnership in which both parties have agreed to work together with a mission of creating a more productive, comfortable, and connected lighting experience for both consumers and businesses. As part of the deal, CLEANLIFE will expand its under-cabinet, security and outdoor solar lights available at retail locations such as Lowe’s and online at Amazon. The DIY solution will likely bring even more consumer attention to the smart lighting category, which could peripherally boost integrators’ professional installation option.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO