Auditor: Hospital price transparency tools now available

Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer Imagine you need a joint replacement. You live equidistant between two Vermont hospitals, each of which performs knee replacements with no significant difference in the quality of their performance. In fact, procedures performed at the two hospitals are identical in all ways but one – the price. One facility typically charges $26,000 for a joint replacement, and the other charges $36,000. You have good employer sponsored health insurance that will pay nearly the entirety of the cost of your joint replacement regardless of which hospital performs the operation. Which facility will you choose?