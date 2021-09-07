CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Home Ignites Due to Oily Rags

By Woody
 7 days ago
Dad always said, lay those rags out, then throw them away...or they'll catch on fire. I was always like, Yeah, right....they'll just magically burst into flames, huh? it turns out dad was right...kind of. Most of our oily rags were from working on vehicles, and generally speaking, motor oil and engine grease don't self-combust. Linseed oil, on the other hand, is a whole different deal. If you use linseed oil and just wad up the rag and throw it away, it heats up chemically as it evaporates, and yes, sets itself on fire! Wanna see it actually happen?

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

