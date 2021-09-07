One Lab’s Quest to Build Space-Time Out of Quantum Particles

In order to examine the work and efficiency of the space-fractional quantum heat engine, we consider a model of the space-fractional quantum heat engine which has a Stirling-like cycle with a single particle under infinite potential well as an example. We numerically compute the work and efficiency for various fractional exponents. We show the work and the efficiency of the engine depending on the length of the potential well and fractional exponent of the engine. Furthermore, we show that fractional exponent plays a substantial role in the operating range of the quantum heat engine. Thus, we conclude that the fractional parameter can be used as a tuning parameter to obtain positive work and efficiency for the large size of the quantum heat engine. Additionally, the numerical results and model imply that the size of the engine can be enlarged in the nano-scale by using fractional deformations. As a result, in this study, we have not only shown that fractional deformations in space play an important role on the work and efficiency of the quantum heat engines but also introduced the concept of fractional quantum heat engines to the literature.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO