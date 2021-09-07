Martindale-Cole Renaming Celebration Set for Friday at the University of Mississippi
UM community invited to reception honoring Cole’s contribution to the university. University of Mississippi administrators are hosting a public reception celebrating the newly named Martindale-Cole Student Services Center and honoring of the building’s newest namesake, Donald R. Cole. Cole is a student activist-turned-student advocate and longtime educator and administrator who...www.thelocalvoice.net
Comments / 0