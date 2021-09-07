CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

By DOUG FEINBERG
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzmGY_0bozpmjc00
Mercury Fever Basketball Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) blocks the shot of Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The WNBA playoff chase may come down to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 19.

Six teams have already clinched postseason spots, although where they will finish in the standings is still up for grabs.

Connecticut remains the top seed, riding a nine-game winning streak. The Sun haven't lost since the season resumed from the Olympic break and hold three-game lead on third place Minnesota with five games to play. Connecticut has a 1 1/2 game margin over second place Las Vegas.

While it would take a major collapse for the Sun to fall out of the top two seeds, Las Vegas has been beset by injuries and illness. Center Liz Cambage was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week despite being vaccinated. It's unclear when she'll return. Reigning two-time sixth woman of the year Dearica Hamby has been sidelined with a sprained ankle.

That's left the door open for Minnesota. Seattle and Phoenix to potentially take the No. 2 seed and earn one of the two coveted double byes to the semifinals.

The Lynx have won five straight games although they are dealing with their own injury issues. Damiris Dantas is lost for the season with a Lisfranc injury in her right foot and Layshia Clarendon has been sidelined with a leg injury.

The Storm have faltered lately, looking tired since the Olympic break. The team dropped three straight before rallying to beat New York. Seattle has had some time to rest with its last game five days ago.

Phoenix has equaled Connecticut's nine-game winning streak to vaunt into contention to earn at least one bye in the playoffs. The team's star trio of Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi have all taken turns leading the team during the current run.

While those five teams are jockeying for byes, Chicago should finish in sixth. The Sky have three games to play and hold a 2 1/2 game lead on seventh place Dallas.

The Wings, Liberty, Mystics and Sparks are all in contention for the final two playoff spots.

POWER POLL

This week’s WNBA poll:

1. Connecticut (21-6): The Sun have four of their five remaining games against teams that are under .500 in the standings.

2. Las Vegas (20-8): The Aces have continued to get strong contributions off the bench from Kelsey Plum, who is averaging 19.3 points in her last three games.

3. Minnesota (18-9): The Lynx have potentially the easiest schedule of the top teams with three of their five remaining games against Indiana, including a pair at home.

4. Seattle (19-10): The Storm have dropped three consecutive games, including a pair at home to Chicago. They had a grueling road trip coming out of the Olympic break and have looked tired. The good news for Seattle is its remaining four games are spread out over the next few weeks.

5. Phoenix (18-10): The Mercury have been one of the league's hottest teams, winning nine consecutive games, including three in a row on the road. Brittney Griner sprained her ankle in one of the victories over New York in the game's final 70 seconds. She missed the second victory over the Liberty and coach Sandy Brondello expects her 6-foot-8 center back soon.

6. Chicago (15-14): The Sky clinched a playoff berth with a victory against Las Vegas over the weekend. Chicago seems to be peaking at the right time.

7. Dallas (12-16): The Wings may be in the best position to reach the postseason with three of their final four games at home. The schedule includes contests against New York and Los Angeles, which Dallas is battling for playoff spots. The Wings will have to overcome the loss of center Isabelle Harrison to COVID-19. She contracted the virus last week despite being vaccinated.

8. Washington (10-17): Coach Mike Thibault said the injury bug that's hit the team all season is the worst he's seen in his nearly 50 years of coaching. Ariel Atkins and Theresa Plaisance are the only players on the roster who have played in every game. Players have missed 72 games due to injury with Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Myisha Hines-Allen, Alysha Clark and Natasha Cloud being sidelined at some point this year.

9 New York (11-18): The Liberty have lost six straight, but have time to get ready for the final three games as they don't play again until Saturday. The Liberty most likely will have to win two of its final three games to get into the playoffs with contests against Dallas, Connecticut and Washington. Their only the game remaining is against the Mystics.

10. Los Angeles (10-18): The Sparks have dropped five in a row and don't have a favorable schedule with games against Connecticut, Seattle, Atlanta and Dallas remaining.

11. Indiana (6-21): With the exception of the third quarter in both games, the Fever played Phoenix tough in a pair of games over the holiday weekend. Indiana was outscored 60-19 combined in the two games.

12. Atlanta (7-20): The Dream earned their first win since June 29 with a victory over Dallas on Sunday. It snapped an 11-game losing skid. Atlanta can play spoiler down the stretch with games against Phoenix, Washington, Los Angeles and Connecticut. The Dream also faces Indiana which could help decide who has the best chance to win the draft lottery.

HONORING THE BEST

The WNBA announced its top 25 players of all-time in honor of the league's 25th anniversary on Sunday. The "W25" has 10 current players, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart. Former stars Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, Katie Smith and Sheryl Swoopes are among 15 retired players selected by a panel of media members and women's basketball pioneers and advocates.

It’s the fourth time the league, in its 25th season, has produced a list of its top players. Bird, Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Leslie, Smith, Swoopes and Tina Thompson also were recognized on each of the previous anniversary lists.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brittney Griner of Phoenix was voted as the Player of the Week after she averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.to help the Mercury win all three of its games. Other players receiving votes included Kayla McBride of Minnesota and Jonquel Jones of Connecticut.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Liberty at Wings, Saturday. This game could go a long way to determine the playoff fate for one of these two teams.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Major John Wall News

It looks like the John Wall era in Houston will be short-lived. Wall was traded to Houston from Washington in a blockbuster package for Russell Westbrook. Less than a year later, both star point guards appear to be heading for new teams. Westbrook has already been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Wall appears to be on his way out of Houston.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Best trade in team history with the Boston Celtics

Since we are in the down time of the NBA offseason, now is a great time to look back at some of the important history of the Detroit Pistons. Like all teams in the NBA, the Pistons have a deep history of trades, both good and bad. Some trades take years to evaluate, as there might be draft picks involved or young players whose careers need to play out before the trade can be fairly critiqued.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
ngscsports.com

WNBA Honors Cynthia Cooper As One Of Its 25 Greatest Players Ever

Texas Southern head women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke was recently named by the WNBA as a member of the “The W25”, a collection of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history. The announcement was made live on ABC Sunday afternoon as the league is launching the first-ever “Vote for the GOAT” program.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Dearica Hamby
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Sheryl Swoopes
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Theresa Plaisance
Person
Tina Thompson
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Brittney Griner
WDBO

Teams battling for WNBA playoff berths, byes heating up

NEW YORK — (AP) — As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths and byes is heating up. Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle are all vying for the coveted double bye. The Sun have the inside track holding a one-game lead over the Aces and a three-game margin on the Storm. Only one of Connecticut's remaining six opponents has a winning record. That doesn't mean Sun coach Curt Miller is taking anything for granted.
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Minnesota Lynx Clinch 2021 WNBA Playoff Berth

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL – With Tuesday night’s 74-66 win over the New York Liberty at Target Center, the Minnesota Lynx clinched a playoffs berth for their 11th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the league and second-longest such run in WNBA history (Indiana, 2005-2016). It marks Minnesota’s 13th overall WNBA Playoff appearance.
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: Predicting the Eastern Conference playoff seeding

Attempting to predict where the NY Knicks will finish and how the NBA playoffs may look before the season actually starts is always challenging, but enjoyable. Before we know it, the Knicks will be playing basketball again along with the rest of the NBA and I’ve decided to share my Eastern Conference playoff standings.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Lynx#Wings#Liberty#Mystics And Sparks#Aces#Mercury
Minneapolis Star Tribune

WNBA playoff race heats up for Lynx

The race for the top spots in the WNBA is tight entering the final days of the regular season. Here's a look at the top five teams and their remaining schedules. The Lynx hold tiebreakers over Las Vegas and Phoenix. The top two teams receive byes into the league semifinals. Teams finishing third and fourth receive a first-round bye, then must play a one-game second round game to reach the semifinals. Teams five through eight must survive two one-game playoff rounds to reach the semifinals.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Five Burning Questions for the WNBA’s Stretch Run

Each Thursday this season, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman is diving deep into the WNBA story lines you need to know. The end of the 2021 WNBA regular season is fast approaching, with all but two playoff spots locked up. While the field is mostly set, there is still a lot to be determined in the final 10 days of the year, with a number of seeding battles potentially having major implications for which team takes home this year’s title. With just over a week to go until the regular season comes to a close, here are five burning questions to consider.
BASKETBALL
theScore

5 teams prepared to play spoiler down MLB's home stretch

September baseball means it's time to scoreboard watch. It also means counting both the magic and tragic numbers of all 30 teams as the standings begin to lock into place and the playoff picture takes shape. For those teams heading home after Game 162, the final month can be a...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Opportunity looms for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA's stretch run

You know the WNBA is increasing in popularity when social media becomes outraged by a list snub. You know what list snubs are — all-time-greatest compilations that elicit more rage than joy. The league on Sunday released its W25 — its list of the 25 greatest players in WNBA history.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Miami Herald

CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL playoff game

CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season's broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.
NFL
NESN

Red Sox Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand Entering Final Stretch Run

It all comes down to 20 games for the Boston Red Sox in their quest to return to the MLB playoffs. The Sox woke up Friday morning with a 77 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs’ playoff odds calculations. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has them as -225 to make the playoffs and nearly 2-1 to miss.
MLB
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy