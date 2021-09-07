Dr. Llovet on Considering Safety Profiles During Treatment Selection in HCC

Looking toward the future management of neuroendocrine tumors, Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD, shares insight on possible therapy evolutions and ongoing unmet needs. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: There have been many studies in neuroendocrine cancers that have looked at the role for immunotherapy, in particular checkpoint inhibitors. Most of those studies haven’t panned out to be helpful in terms of improving progression-free survival or response rate. There are reports in studies of small response rates, but it hasn’t shown the promise that we wanted. There’s been a lot of emphasis in looking at poorly differentiated neuroendocrine carcinomas in high-grade neuroendocrine cancers to see if that patient population would be the most ideal. The reason for that is, those patients tend to have a higher mutational burden and may be more responsive to immunotherapies compared with our lower or intermediate-grade neuroendocrine cancers, where the mutational burden is generally very low.

