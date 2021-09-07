Dr. Llovet on Considering Safety Profiles During Treatment Selection in HCC
Josep Llovet, MD, discusses the adverse events cause by treatments in hepatocellular carcinoma. Josep Llovet, MD, founder and director, Liver Cancer Program, full professor of medicine and liver diseases, Mount Sinai Hospital, professor of research-ICREA, BCLC Group, Liver Unit, IDIBAPS-Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, discusses the adverse events cause by treatments in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).www.onclive.com
Comments / 0