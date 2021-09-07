CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Llovet on Considering Safety Profiles During Treatment Selection in HCC

By Josep M. Llovet, MD, PhD
 6 days ago

Josep Llovet, MD, discusses the adverse events cause by treatments in hepatocellular carcinoma. Josep Llovet, MD, founder and director, Liver Cancer Program, full professor of medicine and liver diseases, Mount Sinai Hospital, professor of research-ICREA, BCLC Group, Liver Unit, IDIBAPS-Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, discusses the adverse events cause by treatments in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

