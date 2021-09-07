CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’: Frank & Mayor Chase Face Off in the Season 12 Premiere (PHOTOS)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for the next round of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) vs. Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh)? That’s what’s coming up in the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere. In “Hate is Hate,” the two men are at odds over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. As seen in the photos below, they have a meeting in Chase’s office — but who will leave it satisfied?

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Make the Case for One Former Relationship To Rekindle

Alright, this one goes out to all of you Blue Bloods fans out there — do you want to see Jamie Reagan get back with his ex-fiancee Sydney Davenport?. If you are a newer fan of the CBS police drama, then you may not know that Jamie Reagan was actually engaged once before he married Eddie Janko. That’s right — Will Estes’ character in Blue Bloods was engaged to a woman named Sydney Davenport. However, the two split up after their relationship went south.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Major Guest Stars for Upcoming Season 12 Revealed

There’s no shortage of familiar faces over on “Blue Bloods.” Popular actors like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg star in the police drama on CBS. As of now, fans are gearing up for season 12 of the series. Writers for the show are looking to bring more drama and action to the series and are doing so with several new guest stars making an appearance. The new season is premiering on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of the season is called “Hate is Hate.”
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Marisa Ramirez
Person
Peter Chase
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Callie Thorne
Person
Vanessa Ray
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Dylan Walsh
Person
Will Estes
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Is Nicky returning? Another mystery

Today CBS revealed some of their first details on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but what we’re going to focus on in particular here is rather simple: The cast. (We’ll get to the episode itself a little later on down the road.) There have been some major questions when...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Season 19 Premiere Promo Reveals Gibbs Fate After Cliffhanger Finale

NCIS returns for season 19 on Sept. 20 in a new Monday night spot, and CBS released the first promo for the premiere episode on Friday and confirmed the fate of Gibbs (Mark Harmon): he's still alive! Season 18 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Gibbs' boat blown up and his body nowhere to be found. However, in the promo trailer, the final shot Is a bloodied but still breathing Gibbs floating amongst the wreckage. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), McGee (Sean Murray), and the rest of the team are racing against the clock to find their beloved boss, declaring that "he's family."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#Frank#Chase#Cbs
Popculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 12: First Details!

We are less than one month away from the premiere of Blue Bloods Season 12. Thankfully, CBS has finally lifted the lid on some plot details. Blude Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 is called “Hate is Hate." "As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
CHICAGO, IL
tvinsider.com

‘The Sinner’ Season 4: Premiere Date & Trailer for Harry Ambrose’s Next Mystery (VIDEO)

Now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is just looking to recover after the trauma of a previous case a year ago when another comes into his life in The Sinner Season 4. In fact, as revealed in the trailer, which USA has released along with the premiere date — Wednesday, October 13 — he’s the one to stumble upon the new mystery. “Have you been drinking tonight? What about drugs, medications you’re on?” officers ask Harry.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Premiere: Bravo Prepares for a Covert Mission (PHOTOS)

Bravo is back, after losing one of its own, and SEAL Team Season 5 is kicking off not with a training exercise as they thought, but something much more important. In the premiere, “Trust, But Verify: Part 1,” everyone is shocked to learn that what was said to be a training exercise is actually “cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world,” according to CBS. It looks like the team’s finding out just what to expect in the photos released, which you can check out below.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Erin, her boss, & a tricky situation (photo)

We’re officially now four weeks away from the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere airing on CBS! Why not celebrate with another photo preview?. This time around, we’re putting the focus on Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin Reagan, largely because she’s in one of the most awkward positions imaginable. It’s one thing to be investigating a high-profile cast; it’s another when one of the people involves is your boss.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Shows Off Her ‘After Party’ Shenanigans in Stunning Photo

It seems like Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle enjoys spending time with her friends. At least that’s what she was doing on Friday night. If you are a fan of Blue Bloods, then you most certainly know who Sami Gayle is. The 25-year-old actress has practically grown up on the show. She has been starring in it since the very beginning alongside other big-time names in the industry like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes. Gayle plays the lovable Nicky Reagan-Boyle, the daughter of Erin Reagan (Moynahan). That, of course, makes her the granddaughter of Tom Selleck’s character Frank Reagan. Gayle was just 14 years old when the show first started.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Promo: The Team Finds the Boat Wreckage, But Where’s Gibbs? (VIDEO)

When NCIS Season 18 ended, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), still suspended, was investigating a serial killer alongside reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber). While out on the water, his boat exploded, presumably connected to that case. And when the series returns this fall, it’s time for the team — Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law, now a series regular) — to get clued in.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy