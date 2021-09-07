‘Blue Bloods’: Frank & Mayor Chase Face Off in the Season 12 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Bravo is back, after losing one of its own, and SEAL Team Season 5 is kicking off not with a training exercise as they thought, but something much more important. In the premiere, “Trust, But Verify: Part 1,” everyone is shocked to learn that what was said to be a training exercise is actually “cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world,” according to CBS. It looks like the team’s finding out just what to expect in the photos released, which you can check out below.

