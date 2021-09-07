‘Blue Bloods’: Frank & Mayor Chase Face Off in the Season 12 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Ready for the next round of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) vs. Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh)? That’s what’s coming up in the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere. In “Hate is Hate,” the two men are at odds over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. As seen in the photos below, they have a meeting in Chase’s office — but who will leave it satisfied?www.tvinsider.com
