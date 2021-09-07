CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Struck and Killed By NJ Transit Train

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they have since resumed service, two NJ Transit lines were temporarily suspended after a pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency. East of the Millburn Station, just after 5 am, a man was struck by a train on the Morris and...

