Pedestrian Struck and Killed By NJ Transit Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt after they were hit by a speeding car in the Bronx on Wednesday. It happened at East Fordham Road and Kingsbridge Road. Police say the driver hit a bus, lost control and then struck seven pedestrians. Some of the victims are children. CBS2 has been told no one suffered life-threatening injuries. People near the accident heard the crash. “Obviously we weren’t expecting that kind of crash, but it sounded like a bad accident … so we all ran to the door and we saw the car flipped over, and we were like, ‘What the heck’ and the police were trying to, I guess, help get the guy out,” one Fordham resident said. Two men in the car were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO