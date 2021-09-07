Pedestrian Struck and Killed By NJ Transit Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt after they were hit by a speeding car in the Bronx on Wednesday.
It happened at East Fordham Road and Kingsbridge Road.
Police say the driver hit a bus, lost control and then struck seven pedestrians. Some of the victims are children.
CBS2 has been told no one suffered life-threatening injuries.
People near the accident heard the crash.
“Obviously we weren’t expecting that kind of crash, but it sounded like a bad accident … so we all ran to the door and we saw the car flipped over, and we were like, ‘What the heck’ and the police were trying to, I guess, help get the guy out,” one Fordham resident said.
Two men in the car were taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Comments / 4