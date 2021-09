Obviously PH rejoices when a British car manufacturer has a good news story to tell. We care deeply not just about what rolls off the end of a production line, but also the people that worked hard to get it to that point. A thriving, well-funded industry produces a better, happier workforce, which is motivated in turn to produce better, cheerier cars. Britain has proved itself endlessly capable of supplying the world with the latter - and in doing so has long nurtured the sort of engineering talent pool that doesn't exist just anywhere.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO