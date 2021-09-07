CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christy Zarlengo

bmsmusic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy goal is always to help young children fall in love with music, in an educational environment which strongly nurtures their music development. An Early Childhood music educator since 1999, Christy Zarlengo has began teaching Music Together classes in 2001, and founded the Children's Music Center of J.P. in 2006. She is thrilled to be joining Brookline Music School this fall. Christy has taught piano lessons, Suzuki piano and early childhood music classes at ZUMIX, Brookline Music School and the New School in Cambridge. She has an undergraduate degree in Psychology, and is an alumnus of the Berklee College of Music, where she studied voice, piano and songwriting. Christy has also studied at the summer Dalcroze Institute at the Longy School of Music, and has completed Certification training with the Center for Music and Young Children in Princeton, NJ. Christy is co-creator and featured teacher in "Little Virtuoso: Music's Everywhere," an interactive music DVD/CD for children infancy-5 years.

www.bmsmusic.org

