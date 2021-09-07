‘Dancing with the Stars’ Alum Louis van Amstel Reunites with Lisa Rinna in ‘Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem’

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf you watched the second episode of Peacock’s “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem” you might have noticed a familiar face playing the role of auctioneer in scenes involving the sale of the sapphire jewel that John (Drake Hogestyn) and Anna (Leann Hunley) were bidding over: “Dancing with the Stars” alum Louis van Amstel, who in 2006 was Lisa Rinna’s (Billie Reed) professional dance partner during the second season of the ABC competition series. What you didn’t see was van Amstel’s work as the choreographer for Billie and Kyle Graham’s (Peter Porte) dance in front of a crowd in New Orleans.

