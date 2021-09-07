CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

VCPS COVID Information and Survey

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were notified this morning that two of our students in the school district were confirmed positive for COVID-19. An email was sent immediately to the parents with children in the classrooms (elementary) notifying them of the positive case and providing them recommendations for following our district protocols (self-monitoring, stay at home if sick, etc..). In addition, this morning we also had a slight increase in student absences across the school district due to 'general' illnesses. Thank you to the parents and guardians for keeping children home from both school and activities if they are feeling ill.

Valley City, ND
