Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 38.6 g/t Au Over 7.5m, and 10.2 g/t Au over 6.0m
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in the central gap area to the east, and the overall zone to the SE, and additional results within the eastern portion of the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% expansion at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.www.buffalonynews.net
