CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 38.6 g/t Au Over 7.5m, and 10.2 g/t Au over 6.0m

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in the central gap area to the east, and the overall zone to the SE, and additional results within the eastern portion of the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% expansion at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Wallbridge drills 14.05 metres of 11.6 g/t gold at Fenelon, Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reports exploration drilling on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property continues to successfully expand gold mineralization with high-grade intersections at both the eastern and northwestern edges of the area tested by resource drilling to date. The project is located 75 km northwest of Matagami, Quebec.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Endurance Gold samples 4.7 metres of 9.19 g/t gold at Reliance, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reports that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure shear, and five diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle zone at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in southern British Columbia. The property is located 4 km)...
METAL MINING
mining.com

SSR Mining drills 19 g/t gold over 7 metres at Seabee

SSR Mining (TSX: SSRM) says it is drilling excellent grades and long intercepts at its Seabee gold operation 125 km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project consists of the Santoy gold mine and Seabee processing plant 15 km away by road. The Gap hanging wall (GHW) is being drilled...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Galway Metals Adrian#Gmz Gaps#Galway Metals Inc#Company#Adrian 49m#Gmz Zone
clevelandstar.com

Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Maple Gold Drills 28.5 Metres of 8.8 g/t Gold in the 531 Zone at the Douay Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the final three holes completed in the 531 Zone as well as four regional exploration holes drilled during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first two holes of Phase One drilling at the Sullivan Zone of its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. “The first two holes have confirmed our understanding of Gabbs’ potential,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Reports High-Grade Grab Samples of 68.1 & 61.8 g/t Au on the Elmer East project; extends the Mineralized Corridor to 4.2 km at the Lloyd Discovery Area

The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:. 68.1 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.26...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 3.3 metres of 9.4 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported assay results from the continuing expansion diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Gladiator project 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently...
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Banyan Gold drills 144.8 metres of 0.74 g/t gold at AurMac, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. [BYN-TSXV; BYAGF-OTC] reported assay results from the final 15 drill holes of the phase 1 program at the Powerline deposit on the 100%-optioned AurMac property, located 56 km northeast of Mayo, Yukon. Fifty holes, totalling 10,476 metres, were drilled in a systematic 100-metre centred grid completed in July, 2021. Banyan is pleased that the results have increased the area of known gold mineralization by more than 650 per cent (from 160 metres2 to 1.22 km2) and demonstrated potential for additional growth of the deposit in all directions. Phase 2 drilling at Powerline is continuing.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Westhaven Drills 265 Metres of 0.49 g/t Gold and 118 Metres of 0.71 g/t Gold Near Surface at Shovelnose; Resumes Drilling

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven is reporting assays...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Osisko drills new high-grade zone near Windfall with 2 metres of 67 g/t gold

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has drilled 2 metres grading 67.1 g/t gold and 2.2 metres at 38.67 g/t gold at the Golden Bear discovery 1,000 metres from its high-grade Windfall gold deposit in the Abitibi greenstone belt, in Quebec. The company’s 50,000-metre drill program has confirmed the Golden Bear discovery...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Blue Star Gold drills 8.15 metres of 20.8 g/t gold at Ulu, Nunavut

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; 5WPO-FSE] has provided an update on its 2021 drill program at the Ulu and Hood River projects and the maiden exploration campaign on the Roma project, all located in the High Lake greenstone belt, Nunavut. Highlights. Hole 21BSG007: a follow-up hole below 21BSG005 intersected a...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to start drilling at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona this week as the drill rig is enroute to the project. The program is anticipated to be at least 13 holes following up on our recent sampling success on the Banner patents (Figure 1) and the historical drilling at the Roadside mine (Figure 2).
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ('RC') drill program announced on July 12, 2021. Hole TG 2101 was drilled as a 90-meters step-out...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy