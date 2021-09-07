CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast

buffalonynews.net
 9 days ago

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 30 September 2021. A virtual meeting and webcast for analysts will be held at 10:00 am BST...

www.buffalonynews.net

buffalonynews.net

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program. The Company announced previously that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock...
STOCKS
buffalonynews.net

Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to provide an update on its research and development ('R&D') activities and highlight both recent and forthcoming milestones within the R&D group as well as our corporate development initiatives. Research and...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

SPYR Technologies Presents at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced that it is presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation is available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce its participation in a series of upcoming investor conferences in the month of September.
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Asia Distribution Partnership with eCargo

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution partnership for Asia with eCargo Holdings Limited ('eCargo'). Love Hemp's initial launch into the region will be...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Joy Spreader Further Consolidates Its Industry Leadership with Strong Interim Results for 2021

Joy Spreader Group Inc, a leading marketing technology company, consolidates its leading position in the new mobile media-based performance marketing sector with strong interim results released on Aug. 30. The Group achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million) during the first half of 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, whereby the firm, an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the previous year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

With More Than 45 Payment Methods, Bitcenter Is Emerging as UK's First Ever Customer-Friendly Trading Platform

Cryptocurrency and forex markets are loaded with opportunities for traders and investors this year. 2021 is sizing up to be an exciting year for crypto maniacs. As of this year, global crypto ownership rates have surged at an average of 3.9%, with over 3.3 million users only in the United Kingdom. We are seeing more and more global businesses accepting cryptocurrency payments, and that also increases the demand for platforms where people could invest in cryptocurrency. One of the newest investment and trading platforms to hit the market is Bitcenter. Launched in 2010, Bitcenter instantly gained popularity due to its customer service and over 45 different payment withdrawal methods, making it one of the most customer-friendly trading platforms in the United Kingdom.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Joy Spreader Attributes Robust Growth in its Interim Results to its Competence in Technologies

Joy Spreader Group Inc., a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, announced its results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 recently, during which the Group achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent YoY. Net profit excluding foreign exchange losses for the period also grew 102.26 per cent YoY to HK$137 million (approx. US$17.5 million). The robust growth in both revenue and net profit was attributable to the advantages that the Group has built over the past few years in the realm of data analytics and algorithmic modeling. In particular, the company’s competence in technologies has been reflected in the increasing demand for its supply-side platform (SSP) and demand-side platform (DSP) services.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

GaN Systems Signs Semiconductor Capacity Agreement With BMW

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today announced the signing of a comprehensive Capacity Agreement with BMW Group for GaN Systems' high-performance, automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Transport payment platform Eurowag to go public in London

The Czech-headquartered fleet management company had revenues of €129m last year and could be seeking a €2bn market cap. Eurowag, a fleet management and payments platform for the road transport industry, has announced its intention to float on the London stock market. The company’s move towards an IPO was reported...
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

ATM as a Service Market 2021-2027 SWOT Analysis, by Key Players: Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Managed Services, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., FUJITSU

A new informative report titled as "Global ATM as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027" provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2015 to 2020. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value and volume (n units), of various segments in the Keyword market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, top key companies (Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Managed Services, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., FUJITSU, Cardtronics, Fiserv, Inc., HYOSUNG, CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Payment Services, Cashlink Global System, Vocalink, Electronic Payment and Services, Financial Software & Systems, QDS, Inc., Automated Transaction Delivery, CashTrans,) and the competitive landscape of the Keyword market.
MARKETS
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

