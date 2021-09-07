Kansas City-Style BBQ Coming To Fort Collins

Even before entering the Gilpin Hotel and Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado you can tell the stately, three-story brick building is full of history. Formerly a hotel, the original establishment dates back to the mining days of the late 1800s, during a time when the Central City/Black Hawk area was considered to be the richest square mile on earth. Back then, the town of Black Hawk wasn't known for gambling, but was still a tourist destination for those traveling through the area.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO