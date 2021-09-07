CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Kansas City-Style BBQ Coming To Fort Collins

By Maxx
 7 days ago
Patrons of the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins are in for a real, mouth-watering treat - a popular Denver-born barbecue joint is making its way up to NoCo. According to the Coloradoan, Smōk, a fast-casual restaurant that merges the culinary techniques of both Texas and Kansas City-style barbecue, is planning to open its first Fort Collins location at the Foothills Mall later this month, as per reports from Smōk's head chef and owner, Bill Espiricueta.

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

