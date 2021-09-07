CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five over/unders for the 2021 Eagles season

Cover picture for the articleHello there. It's been awhile, but let me be the first to welcome you back to another year of Eagles over/unders, a tradition unlike any many some others. We started during the preseason, but since those games don't count we figure our predictions shouldn't either (unless they were correct). You likely already know the drill, but in case you don't, each week throughout the season, we'll take a look at five numbers to watch heading into every Birds game. Some will be real — like the weekly point total — but most will be completely made up by yours truly (and verified by Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski). Then I get to decide whether or not I think it will be over or under the number I arbitrarily set.

