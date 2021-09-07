Bunk bed and a nice large desk for my girl’s room

Tucked away on a quiet street sits your turnkey home with an excellent floor plan and 3-car garage great for comfortable everyday living and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy the private oasis in the backyard equipped with beautiful flower beds, a strawberry patch, and even a raspberry bush. THE HOME WILL HAVE UPDATED FURNISHINGS after the current tenant leaves. Contact me if you have any furnishings requests. The living room will have modern sofa/chairs and entertainment center. Dining room stays. The master bedroom will have Queen solid wood bed, nightstands, lamps, and dressers. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Two secondary rooms will each have a desk for two people to comfortably work from home and a full-size bed, a nightstand, and a dresser. All bedrooms are upstairs. Laundry is on a main level next to the powder room and mudroom. The finished basement will stay vacant for additional storage needs or exercise room but it can be furnished upon request. Patio furnishings are as pictured including the fire pit table. Newer carpet, very clean and cozy home.
