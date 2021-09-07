Bunk bed and a nice large desk for my girl’s room

So, my grandson's room is quite small and my daughter was asking for advice on how to arrange things. I found this plan and figured it would be perfect! It was quite easy to build, but did take longer than I thought. We had three of us working on it and we build it over Labor Day Weekend. It isn't perfect, but my daughter says it just adds character. He loved the bed and the extra space to play underneath. It really did the trick to open up the room. Thanks Ana for all the great plans! You are my idol!! Now, I just have to build one for all the grandkids!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO