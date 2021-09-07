List: Birmingham’s largest software development companies

Hibbett announced that Jared Briskin, company veteran of 23 years, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Hibbett. In his new role, Briskin is responsible for leading Merchandising, Planning, Allocation and Supply Chain for both Hibbett and City Gear brands. He joined Hibbett in 1998 as a buyer and worked in many roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, since 2014. “Jared has been a cornerstone of Hibbett’s success and growth over his many years of service with Hibbett,” said Mike Longo, President and CEO, Hibbett. Between 2004 and 2014, Briskin held multiple Vice President positions and has received several awards and accolades during his Hibbett tenure including; 2008 Sporting Goods Business, 40 Under 40 Inaugural Class, 2009 Hibbett Newsome Achievement Award, 2003 Hibbett Impact Player, 2002 Hibbett Outstanding Performance Award. He currently lives in Hoover with his wife Janet and sons Jack and Jay.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO