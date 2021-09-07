CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

List: Birmingham’s largest software development companies

By Dan Bagwell
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham’s tech workforce remains a bright spot for the local economy, including many of the high-growth companies on our new List. Our latest ranking of Birmingham’s largest software development companies is available in full for subscribers here, while the five largest businesses are listed below. Companies on the List are ranked by number of software developers in their local offices.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Real estate listings begin their September flow onto the S.F. market

One notable September S.F. listing is a mansion once owned by Hills Brothers Coffee family. Future of San Francisco: Projects, predictions, and the great reset. The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal are accepting nominations for our 2022 Best Places to Work Awards!
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Intuit to buy Atlanta-based email marketing giant Mailchimp for $12B

Atlanta-based marketing technology giant Mailchimp is set to sell to global financial technology platform Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) for $12 billion, according to a Sept. 13 announcement. Intuit, which makes TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma, plans to create an end-to-end customer growth platform for small and mid-sized businesses, which is Mailchimp’s...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Investing $50 million in startups to drive the future of transportation and logistics

As an industry leader engineering the future of transportation and logistics, Ryder has long been in the driver’s seat with a forward-looking vision for the impact emerging trends have on supply chains. This holds true with RyderVentures, the company’s recently launched venture capital fund. With it, Ryder is investing $50 million over the next five years in startups that are tackling disruption in supply chain and transportation by developing new technologies.
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

People on the Move

Hibbett announced that Jared Briskin, company veteran of 23 years, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Hibbett. In his new role, Briskin is responsible for leading Merchandising, Planning, Allocation and Supply Chain for both Hibbett and City Gear brands. He joined Hibbett in 1998 as a buyer and worked in many roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, since 2014. “Jared has been a cornerstone of Hibbett’s success and growth over his many years of service with Hibbett,” said Mike Longo, President and CEO, Hibbett. Between 2004 and 2014, Briskin held multiple Vice President positions and has received several awards and accolades during his Hibbett tenure including; 2008 Sporting Goods Business, 40 Under 40 Inaugural Class, 2009 Hibbett Newsome Achievement Award, 2003 Hibbett Impact Player, 2002 Hibbett Outstanding Performance Award. He currently lives in Hoover with his wife Janet and sons Jack and Jay.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hart
techgig.com

TCS rolls out hiring challenge for software engineers; details here

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out hiring challenges via TechGig for the multiple. job roles. The company is looking for software engineers for multiple positions. Here are the major details of the challenges for interested candidates. 1. TCS Data Warehouse Skills Contest - Datastage. Job position - Developer. Ends...
JOBS
chartattack.com

3 IT Innovations For A Competitive Business

As a business owner, you might find it hard to have the upper hand in this competitive marketplace. Although utilization of various marketing strategies will help you have a competitive advantage, it might not be efficient enough in some cases. But, thanks to technological advancements, you may utilize several IT innovations to stay afloat.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Software Developers#Airship#Tech Birmingham#Bootcamps#Ingenuity Inc#Doozer Software Inc#Keysys#Mcleod Software Corp#Bbj List
bizjournals

2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Fleetio

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? Communication and transparency is key. Every two weeks, we host an “All Minds” meeting for departments to provide updates, demos, answer questions and recognize individuals. Our open office environment supports collaboration, teamwork relationship building.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

BAY AREA INNO UNDER 25

You're never too young to follow your dreams. That's the overriding lesson from our search to find a collection of young entrepreneurs, investors and technologists across the Bay Area. Our inaugural Inno Under 25 list includes young leaders aged 25 and under who are making an impact in industries as wide-ranging as AI, skin care and food production. What they have in common is both a preternatural ambition to make the future they see a reality, and the belief in our region as a birthplace and nursery for groundbreaking ideas and innovation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
bizjournals

Gap Inc. announces plans to buy back expensive debt

Gap Inc. will use $1.5 billion raised from a junk-bond sale together with cash on hand to buy down expensive debt it entered into during the pandemic and cut its borrowing costs, the company said Monday. New senior secured notes totaling $750 million at 3.625% due in 2029 and another...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
madison

Boston-based software company acquires Madison's Widen

A content management company with Wisconsin roots dating back to 1948 is soon to be acquired by a Boston-based software firm. Acquia announced Wednesday its plans to buy Madison-based Widen for an undisclosed amount of money, Widen vice president of marketing Jake Athey said. He said the firm anticipates it will close on the sale within the month.
MADISON, WI
Law.com

Mishcon Approves Plan to Compete to Become UK's Largest Listed Law Firm

Mishcon de Reya has fired the starting gun on its journey to become the U.K.’s largest listed law firm, with the partnership having voted through proposals to list on the London Stock Exchange. The decision was made on Monday when the firm surpassed the required threshold of 75% of the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Microsoft Buys Video-Editing Software Developer Clipchamp

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) said on Tuesday it has acquired video editing software startup Clipchamp, but didn't disclose the terms of the deal. What Happened: Clipchamp, which caters to both individual and corporate workers, has over 17 million registered users with adoption at over 390,000 companies, as per a CNBC report.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy