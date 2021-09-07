Archie Joe Bruner, 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home in Graceville, Florida. Joe was a 1970 graduate of Graceville High School and farmed for many years afterwards. He went on to serve over twenty years as a Firefighter and EMT with Jackson County Fire & Rescue, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Galilee United Methodist Church. He loved music, singing, fishing, telling stories and jokes, and spending quality time with his family and friends — not to mention Dr. Pepper, butterfinger candy bars, and boiled peanuts.