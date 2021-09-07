CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Away from home, Saints are Week 1 underdogs vs. Packers

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1onN_0bozeqcz00

The New Orleans Saints’ regular season kickoff is going to look weird. They’re “hosting” the Green Bay Packers all the way out in Jacksonville, at the Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans. While previous listings from oddsmakers gave the Saints a homefield advantage against Green Bay at the Caesars Superdome, the game’s relocation puts the Saints in a tough spot.

Tipico Sportsbook has the Saints opening as underdogs, with the visiting Packers favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under of 50.5 projects a final tally in the neighborhood of Green Bay 28, New Orleans 23. That would be a seven-point drop for the Saints over their regular season scoring average the last three years (30.1), as well as the total they scored against the Packers in last season’s matchup (a 38-30 loss at home).

It’s not unwarranted, though. Jameis Winston has his work cut out for him against a Packers defense eager to prove themselves. Winston will be working without his best wide receiver while Michael Thomas continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery, meaning second-year pro Marquez Callaway has the unenviable task of running against Green Bay’s best cover corner Jaire Alexander (who won Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team recognition a year ago). And that doesn’t even get into the challenge New Orleans’ defense faces in Aaron Rodgers and his strong supporting cast.

Oddly, all three of the other NFC South squads are favored to win this week. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers are 5.5-point favorites against his old New York Jets team. The Atlanta Falcons have an easy (on paper) matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, which they are favored to win by 3.5 points. And the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, of course, are 7.5-point favorites over the visiting Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 season opener — can both teams lose that one?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpINK_0bozeqcz00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has Very Telling Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ offseason behavior led many to speculate about his relationship with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. However, while Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers’ front office might be subpar, he is apparently on very good terms with his head coach. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington shared some telling...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Green Bay Packers#Tipico Sportsbook#Winston#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons#The Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
HOT 107.9

Drew Brees Said What We Were All Thinking While Watching Jameis Winston Launch TD Passes

Drew Brees knew it was coming, so he said it before anyone else could. It's no secret that one of the major factors that led to Drew Brees' retirement was the fact that his arm just didn't have the same strength as it once did. It doesn't take away from the fact that Drew trained like a beast and honed in on things like his accuracy and decision-making to make up for not being able to launch the ball 50 yards downfield toward the end of his career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Kevin King Listed as CB2 vs. New Orleans

It’s game week, and with that, the Green Bay Packers have put out their unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. When it comes to surprises, there really weren’t any—just confirmation of what we expected. While Eric Stokes took plenty of important reps as...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston drops five touchdown passes on the Packers in a blowout

The doctor who performed Jameis Winston’s LASIK surgery. Winston, making his first start as a member of the New Orleans Saints, exploded for five touchdowns in the Saints’ blowout win over the Green Bay Packers. The game, which was played in Jacksonville due to the impact of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, was never really close. The Saints put 17 points on the board in the first half while holding the Packers to just a field goal, and then a pair of interceptions from Aaron Rodgers to open the second half allowed New Orleans to score 21 unanswered points to build their 38-3 lead, which showed on the clock as time expired.
NFL
packersnews.com

Silverstein: Packers' dismal defensive showing will turn up the heat on Joe Barry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the history of coaching debuts, this was the worst of any Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator since the Lombardi era. Having inherited nearly the entire starting unit from Mike Pettine’s ninth-ranked group, plus a first-round cornerback with blazing speed, Joe Barry had a running start on many of his predecessors, most of whom were hired because the previous coordinator’s defense was a mess.
NFL
Big Cat Country

2021 NFL schedule: Week 1 Packers vs. Saints to be played in Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints will have a new (temporary) home for their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers — TIAA Bank Field will host the two teams on Sunday, September 12th while the city of New Orleans continues to recover from Hurricane Ida. The game will kick off...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy